Boris Johnson: there is evidence that micron is transmitted between vaccinees – International

Johnson also revealed that the use of masks will once again be mandatory in shops and public transport in England (photo: Hollie Adams / POOL / AFP )

After the British government confirmed two cases of the micron variant of the new coronavirus in the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Saturday that there is evidence that the strain spreads more quickly and can be transmitted between people who completed the vaccination cycle. At a press conference, the premier stressed that restrictions on travelers from ten southern African countries will initially last for three weeks. “At this point, we will have a lot more information about the continued effectiveness of our vaccines,” said Johnson, who also revealed that the use of masks will once again be mandatory in shops and public transport in England.

The government’s chief medical adviser, Chris Whitty, reported that the number of covid-19 cases is stagnant in the country. According to him, so far, the delta variant still accounts for the majority of positive diagnoses. Witty added that the number of deaths has been decelerating, amidst the vaccination campaign.

Read more about COVID-19

Check out other relevant information about the pandemic caused by the Sars-CoV-2 virus in Brazil and worldwide. Texts, infographics and videos talk about symptoms, prevention, search and vaccination.