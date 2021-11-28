Botafogo x Guarani: probable teams, embezzlement and where to watch the Serie B game

On the one hand, a luxury farewell. On the other, the last glimmer of hope for glory. Botafogo and Guarani duel for the 38th round of Série B do Brasileirão this Sunday, at 4 pm at Nilton Santos Stadium.

+ Botafogo does not give up and will present a new financial project to Rafael Navarro, who refused the United States



Alvinegro is already the Series B champion. With first place guaranteed, the game will be marked by a party, trophy delivery and a full house – more than 36 thousand Botafogo residents are expected at the stadium.

On the Guarani side, however, the game is very serious. Bugre still has chances to move up to Serie A. For this, the capineiro team, in addition to winning, needs to root for Avaí, CRB and CSA to stumble in the respective games they will play. The three teams will also play at 4pm this Sunday.

DATASHEET



date and time: 11/28/2021, at 4 pm

Local: Nilton Santos Stadium, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Referee: Rodolpho Toski Marques (FIFA – PR)

assistants: Bruno Boschilia (FIFA – PR) and Ivan Carlos Bohn (PR)

VAR: Jean Pierre Goncalves Lima (RS)

where to watch: Premiere and realtime of THROW!

BOTAFOGO (Technician: Enderson Moreira)

Diego Loureiro; Daniel Borges, Carli, Kanu, Carlinhos; Luiz Henrique (Romildo), Luís Oyama; Marco Antônio, Chay, Diego Gonçalves; Rafael Navarro.

suspended: Barreto

​hanging: Diego Gonçalves, Diego Loureiro, Romildo, Marco Antônio, Carlinhos, Pedro Castro and Ronald.

​Outside: Hugo and Pedro Castro (injured)

GUARANI (Technician: Daniel Paulista)

Rafael Martins; Samuel Santos, Ronaldo Alves, Thales, Bidu; Bruno Silva, Indio, Andrigo; Júlio César, Pablo, Lucão do Break.​

​Suspended: Matheus Ludke and Regis

​hanging: Andrigo, Bruno Sávio, Carlão, Diogo Mateus, Eliel, Lucão do Break, Maxwell, Pablo, Rafael Martins, and Ronaldo Alves.

​Outside: Júnior Todinho, Bruno Sávio and Rodrigo Andrade (injured)