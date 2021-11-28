Botafogo x Guarani: where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration

Party day! Champion of Serie B in advance last Sunday, the Botafogo receives the trophy and medals this Sunday, when he faces Guarani, at 4 pm, at Nilton Santos Stadium, for the last round of the competition.

The afternoon will be full of celebration for Stove. Alvinegra fans sold out their tickets on Friday morning and promises to have a beautiful party at Niltão, which should receive more than 36 thousand fans. A 2021 farewell in style.

On the other hand, however, the atmosphere is not one of party, but one of last hope. Guarani arrives in the final round with chances of access, but, for that, they need to beat Botafogo and hope that Avaí, CRB and CSA don’t win their games, all at the same time.

Despite the festive atmosphere, coach Enderson Moreira must climb his best to face Guarani. Without being able to count on Barreto and Diego Gonçalves, suspended, Romildo and Chay – who returns after embezzling the team in Pelotas with leg pain – should join the team.

In the reserve bank, however, will be the main novelty. Gatito Fernández was listed for the first time this season and there is an expectation that he will participate in a few minutes of the game. The goalkeeper has not played for Botafogo since September last year, due to an edema in his right knee.

Botafogo Embezzlement

the steering wheel Barreto and the attacker Diego Gonçalves meet suspension this Sunday. Midfielder Pedro Castro, with a ligament injury in his right knee, and left-back Hugo, with trauma to his right thigh, are out.

The opponent – ​​Guarani

Still harboring remote hopes of access, the Guarani will not have the right-back Matthew Ludke and the midfielder régis, suspended. in their places, Samuel Santos and andrigo must play. Rodrigo Andrade, Junior Todinho and Bruno Savio follow injured.

tickets

All tickets for Botafogo fans were sold out on Friday morning. With that, the Nilton Santos Stadium should receive more than 36 thousand people this Sunday.

Retrospect of the confrontation

The history between Botafogo and Guarani is quite balanced. There have been 30 games so far, with ten wins for Glorioso, 11 draws and nine for Bugre. Fogão scored 36 goals and conceded 38. In the first round, 1-1 in the Golden Brinco.

Where to watch Botafogo x Guarani

The match will be broadcast by SporTV throughout Brazil (except for the state of Rio de Janeiro) and by Premiere, through the system pay-per-view.

Arbitration

whistle the game Rodolpho Toski Marques (Fifa/PR), assisted by Bruno Boschilia (Fifa/PR) and Ivan Carlos Bohn (PR). The VAR will be Jean Pierre Goncalves Lima (RS), with Lucio Beiersdorf Flor (RS) as the assistant.

DATASHEET

BOTAFOGO X GUARANI

Stadium: Nilton Santos

Date-Time: 11/28/2021 – 4 pm

Referee: Rodolpho Toski Marques (Fifa/PR)

Assistants: Bruno Boschilia (Fifa/PR) and Ivan Carlos Bohn (PR)

VAR: Jean Pierre Gonçalves Lima (RS)

Tickets: Out of stock

Where to watch: SporTV (minus RJ) and Premiere

BOTAFOGO: Diego Loureiro; Daniel Borges, Carli, Kanu and Carlinhos; Romildo, Luís Oyama and Chay; Warley, Rafael Navarro and Marco Antônio – Coach: Enderson Moreira.

GUARANI: Rafael Martins; Samuel Santos, Ronaldo Alves, Thales and Bidu; Bruno Silva, Indio and Andrigo; Júlio César, Lucão do Break and Pablo – Technician: Daniel Paulista.