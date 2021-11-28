BR6: Psycho comments NIP x FURIA and praises Fntzy: “It can unbalance”

After runner-up at Six Major Sweden, a NIP has recharged batteries to face the FURY in the quarterfinals of the Rainbow Six 2021 Brasileirão. Psycho, captain of the team and one of the big names in the scene of the year, spoke with the The Enemy before the confrontation and admitted that the Ninjas are confident in the fight for the national championship.

“Even though we were defeated in the Six Major final, we are very confident for the Brasileirão finals”, commented Psycho, who highlighted the importance of the result in Sweden to re-build the team’s confidence.

“For us this runner-up in Sweden was very important. We didn’t have a good result at Six Major Mexico [NIP caiu cedo na fase de grupos], which ended up destabilizing the team’s psychology a little. Having done well again on the international stage was extremely important to regain our confidence, vented the captain.

Psycho was one of the protagonists of the NIP title at the Six Invitational 2021 in Paris (Photo: João Ferreira/Ubisoft)

For Psycho, “facing the FURY is always difficult”. The highlight of the team, according to the captain, is Fntzy, one of the revelations of the season: “Depending on the day, he can greatly unbalance the match with his aggressive style”.

Chance of a rematch in the semifinals anima Psycho

After starring in an electrifying final at Six Major Sweden, NIP and FaZe Clan can meet again in the semifinals of Brasileirão. Due to second place in the regular phase of the national championship, Astro’s team advanced straight to the semifinals.

Psycho prioritizes the confrontation against FURIA, but the possibility of facing the current world champions excites: “It’s great to know that we can face them again”, exalted the captain – who sees the title of Brazilian champion as a determinant for NIP to close the year as the best team today.

NIP and FURIA will face off from 3:00 pm (Brasilia time) in the quarterfinals of BR6 2021. Follow all the emotions live on Rainbow Six Esports Brazil channels on YouTube and on Twitch, where Drops are rolling during games.