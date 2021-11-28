Brazil prohibits flights from six countries in Africa by Ômicron variant

This Saturday (27th), Brazil banned flights to the country from or through the Republic of South Africa, Republic of Botswana, Kingdom of Essuatini, Kingdom of Lesotho, Republic of Namibia and Republic of Zimbabwe.

The measure takes into account the recommendation of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), aimed at mitigating the possible impacts of the Covid-19 Ômicron strain, which has not yet been detected in Brazil, and classified as a variant of concern by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The measure was published in the Official Gazette of the Union (DOU) this Saturday in the form of Ordinance 660, which replaces Ordinance 658, of October 5, 2021.

The decision, which considers changes in the exceptional and temporary restrictions on entry into Brazil during the pandemic, also temporarily suspends the authorization to board the foreign traveler’s country, whether traveling or with a ticket, in the last fourteen days before boarding, by these countries.

According to the document, the exception applies to the following cases:

foreigner with permanent residence, for a fixed or indefinite period, in Brazilian territory

foreign professional on a mission at the service of an international organization, as long as identified

foreign official accredited to the Brazilian government

foreigner: a) spouse, partner, child, parent or guardian of a Brazilianb) whose entry is specifically authorized by the Brazilian government in view of public interest or humanitarian reasonsc) holder of a National Migration Registry

According to the Civil House, Brazilian or foreign travelers who fall under these exceptions, coming from or passing through the aforementioned African countries in the last 14 days, must also remain in quarantine for 14 days in the city of their final destination in Brazil, once they enter in the country.

The decision is based on the opinion of Anvisa recommending the restrictions as a way to contain the spread of the Ômicron variant, and a technical assessment by the Ministries of Health, Justice and Public Security, Infrastructure and the Civil House.

This Saturday, Anvisa extended the recommendation to the Brazilian government regarding the entry of travelers into the country and flight restrictions, including, in addition to the six countries described in the Civilian House Order, Angola, Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia.