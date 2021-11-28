Brazil records a moving average of 230 daily deaths per Covid; trend is stability | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Saturday (27) 236 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 614,236 since the start of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was at 230 . Compared to the average 14 days ago, the variation was -12% and points out the trend of stability.

The numbers are in a new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Saturday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

1 of 2 Evolution of the moving average of deaths by Covid in Brazil in the last 14 days. The percentage variation takes into account the comparison between the numbers at the two ends of the period — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1 Evolution of the moving average of deaths by Covid in Brazil in the last 14 days. The percentage variation takes into account the comparison between the numbers at the two ends of the period — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Sunday (21): 201

Monday (22): 208

Tuesday (23): 231

Wednesday (24): 217

Thursday (25): 217

Friday (26): 227

Saturday (27): 230

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2 thousand. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

five states had no record of deaths in the last 24 hours: AC, AP, CE, GO and RR. already the Federal District stopped posting updates to its numbers over the weekends.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, 22,075,319 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 8,930 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 9,335 new diagnoses per day. This represents a variation of -16% in relation to cases registered in two weeks, which indicates fall in the diagnoses.

At its worst moment, the curve of the national moving average reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 614,236

614,236 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 236

236 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 230 (variation in 14 days: -12%)

230 (variation in 14 days: -12%) Total confirmed cases: 22,075,319

22,075,319 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 8930

8930 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 9,335 (variation in 14 days: -16%)

On the rise (8 states): RR, AP, RO, AM, PB, MA, SE, PE

RR, AP, RO, AM, PB, MA, SE, PE In stability (9 states): GO, SP, AC, BA, AL, RN, MS, MT, ES

GO, SP, AC, BA, AL, RN, MS, MT, ES Falling (9 states): PA, RJ, PI, CE, RS, TO, SC, MG, PR

PA, RJ, PI, CE, RS, TO, SC, MG, PR Did not disclose: DF

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

Data also gathered by the consortium of press vehicles show that more than 62% of the Brazilian population has the complete vaccination schedule. In total, 132,586,608 people took the second dose or the single dose of vaccines, equivalent to 62.15%.

The number of people with the first dose is 158,711,823, reaching 74.4% of Brazilians.

See the situation in the states

ES: -15%

MG: -34%

RJ: -19%

SP: 0%

DF: did not disclose

GO: 5%

MS: -10%

MT: -11%

AC: 0%

AM: 67%

AP: 200%

PA: -17%

RO: 190%

RR: 300%

TO: -27%

AL: 0%

BA: 0%

EC: -22%

MA: 55%

PB: 61%

PE: 28%

PI: -19%

RN: -9%

SE: 50%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).

