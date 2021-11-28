Brazil registers 600 thousand new cases of cancer

Cancer is a term that encompasses over 100 different malignancies. According to the National Cancer Institute (Inca, the most common feature among pathologies is the disordered growth of cells that can invade tissues of other organs.

After a survey in all Brazilian states, Inca found that, in Brazil, in 2020, more than 625,000 new cases were diagnosed. About 316,000 in women, the most frequent being breast cancer, which occupies 29.7% of the total. Males also had a high incidence, surpassing 309 thousand diagnoses. Among men, the most common pathology is prostate cancer, 29.2%.

In the state of Mato Grosso alone, in the same period, more than 8 thousand new cases were registered. 1,380 in the capital Cuiabá. Changes in the breast correspond to 50.93% of the pathologies presented by women.

Medical oncologist Anna Yanai explains that the cure rate for some types of cancer, when diagnosed early, is 90% and when not treated properly, the same percentage can be fatal.

“Cancer is a very silent disease. It arises, most of the time, from a genetic mutation, that is, from an alteration in the cell’s DNA, which starts to receive wrong instructions for its activities. The earlier it is diagnosed, the greater the probability of cure through surgery, chemotherapy or radiotherapy”, he pointed out.

To help with this prevention, the municipality of Sinop has the Association of Volunteers of the Cancer Prevention Institute of the North of Mato Grosso (AVIP). The volunteers aim to build a fixed unit of the Institute, connected to the Hospital de Amor in Barretos, on the margins of the pioneer highway (the airport road).

The project, initially, aims to help prevent breast and cervical cancer throughout the north of the state. A temporary unit located at Rua das Magnólias 153 Setor Comercial is already in operation.

Earlier this month, AVIP launched the 3rd edition of the ContribuiAção campaign where 5 motorcycles will be drawn. The objective is to raise money to build the fixed unit and keep the provisional unit in operation. The cards are for sale at the following points: MG stationery, Estação das Motos, Nova Sinop, Cabral Torno e Solda, Tuiuiu Diesel, Santa Catarina Spring Station, Delta Service and Student Stationery.

In addition to the fixed unit, the Institute has a truck that circulates between the 15 municipalities that are part of the Vale do Teles Pires Consortium, including: Sinop, Sorriso, Lucas do Rio Verde, Nova Mutum, Santa Carmem, Feliz Natal, Cláudia, Ipiranga do Norte, Itanhangá, Nova Maringá, Nova Ubiratã, Tapurah, União do Sul and Vera.

The truck is equipped with a state-of-the-art mammography device and a team trained by the Hospital de Amor de Barretos. Since the beginning of their services, on November 18, more than 1,500 women have been examined.