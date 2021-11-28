Brazilian economy is on track to bring together the ‘worst of the worlds’ in 2022 with high inflation and low growth

Stagflation should impact the increase in unemployment, the erosion of purchasing power and the fall in investments; volatility in an election year has the potential to aggravate the scenario

Luciano Claudino/Code 19/Estadão Content Increased inflation forecasts this year contaminate expectations for 2022



the fall of economic activities added to the maintenance of the high inflation should take Brazil to the scenario of stagflation from 2022. The phenomenon, which brings together the “worst of both worlds” of the economy, is reflected in society in a perverse way with the worsening of the unemployment rate, corrosion of the population’s purchasing power and a decrease in the pace and volume of investments. The consolidation of the negative picture is indicated weekly by the financial market through the Focus Bulletin, the research of the Central Bank (BC) which gathers the median of forecasts for the economy of more than a hundred institutions. Last week, the estimate for the Consumer Price Index (IPCA) — the official indicator of Brazilian inflation — for next year it was 4.96%, touching the limit of 5% of the target pursued by the Central Bank, with a center of 3.5% and a floor of 2%. The projection for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was downgraded to advance of 0.7% — more pessimistic opinions even indicate negative performance of economic activity. “These are two things that don’t normally go together. When there is economic stagnation, prices tend to stand still. On the other hand, inflation is generally high when the economy is very heated”, explains Matheus Peçanha, economist at the Brazilian Institute of Economics of the Getulio Vargas Foundation (Ibre/FGV).

On the inflationary side, the “perfect storm” began to form in 2020 with the beginning of the escalation of the variation in domestic prices driven by the increase in prices. commodities and food. The broth thickened from the beginning of 2021 with the strong devaluation of the real against the dollar, mainly for the political news. In addition to the exchange rate, the spread of price increases throughout the entire chain at a global level and the “import” of this inflation by the Brazilian economy made what was already terrible worse. The IPCA was 10.67% in the last 12 months ending in October, and 10.73% in the November preview. The market estimates that inflation will end the year with a high of 10.12%, while the center of BC’s target is 3.75%, with a margin between 2.25% and 5.25%.

For Fernanda Consorte, chief economist at Ourinvest bank, the way out of the stagflation scenario involves reducing the economic pace. “You have to have this suffering in growth for inflation to fall, and then think about growing without increasing inflation,” he says. In the meantime, Brazilians see their condition becoming tighter as a result of rising prices and economic stagnation. “On the one hand, inflation eats people’s income. On the other hand, those who do not have a job will have even more difficulties in finding work, as there is no growth, the employer stops hiring.”

The Brazilian GDP is expected to grow something close to 5% this year, according to forecasts by the financial market and the Ministry of Economy. The expressive number clashes with the meager performance average that was the reality of the last decade. In a practical way, however, the increase only replaces the historic fall of 4.1% registered in 2020 amid the global chaos generated by the new coronavirus. The growth below 1% expected by the market for next year — against the projection of a rise above 2% by the federal government — brings the country back to the “chicken flight” rhythm observed in recent years, but with the scenario pressured by high prices. For analysts, breaking this cycle of low growth is only achieved if Brazil overcomes the old challenges of the agenda of reforms and modernization of the public machine. “We only have these growths in the short term due to international factors. We will only have continued growth if we solve infrastructure and logistics problems, among others”, says Peçanha, from Ibre.

If most analysts put the stagflation forecast for 2022, economic data show that the country has already entered a period of paralyzed activities, in addition to leveraged inflation. After rising 1.2% in the first quarter, GDP dropped to 0.1% in the second, and everything indicates that the slowdown has extended between July and September. O Central Bank Economic Activity Index (IBC-Br), considered a preview of the indicator, registered a drop of 0.14% in the third quarter. The official result will be released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) next Thursday, 2. For Sergio Vale, chief economist at MB Associados, the economic performance data and the double-digit IPCA make it clear that stagflation is already part of daily life in Brazil. “It’s something that can be associated since the beginning of the pandemic and that will have effects until 2022. In these three years, we will have an accumulated inflation of almost 20%, and a low growth scenario, with GDP per capita with a 2% retraction”, complete.

Faced with the rise of the IPCA in a longer and more intense than expected — after predicting the peak of the IPCA in September, BC president Roberto Campos Neto said this Friday, 26, that the country is close to seeing the top of the index — the monetary authority needed to accelerate the rise in interest rates. The strongest dose came in October, with an increase of 1.5 percentage points in the Selic, raising the rate to 7.75% per year. The organization has already ordered a new high of the same magnitude at the December meeting, which should make the Selic end 2021 at 9.25% per year. The pace should be maintained at the turn of next year. BC made it clear that it will lead to interest rate as far as necessary to meet the 2022 target. For the financial market, this limit should reach 11.25% in the middle of the first quarter and remain at this level until the end of the year. The same medicine prescribed to bring inflation down, however, works against the development of the economy. High interest is reflected in the increase in the “cost of money”, that is, taking credit, which leads to less investment, less job creation, less consumption and, in the end, less growth for the country.

There is a consensus among analysts that the stagflation scenario could get even worse and extend beyond 2022. The situation should be strongly influenced by the tensions already typical of a election year, and its outcome can be directly conditioned to the results of the polls. “Inflation will gradually go from 10% to 5%, and with the elections, the exchange rate tends to be very volatile. The dollar could explode when the electoral race intensifies”, says Peçanha, from Ibre. “Thanks to the credibility of the Central Bank, at least inflation should be stabilized at the center of the target in 2023”, he adds. For Vale, the lack of perspectives for political changes should extend the challenging scenario to, at least, the end of next year. “These difficulties we have will remain. And if political change is not adequate after the elections, the situation could get even worse.”