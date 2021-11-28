Campo Grande occupies 8th position in the national ranking of solar energy production – Economy

The scenario tends to increase in the state, which ranks 11th in the national ranking, according to specialists

Perspective is increased solar energy consumption in MS. (Photo: Disclosure)

Consumers see solar energy as clean and renewable as the future and are increasingly investing in the deployment of solar panels. According to data from Aneel and Absolar, this year, Mato Grosso do Sul occupies 11th place in the state ranking of distributed electricity generation. Campo Grande, on the other hand, ranks 8th among Brazilian capitals.

“We have already invested in my wife’s farm in a small electric power plant in Bonito. This is the future, clean energy”, says lawyer José Luiz Saad.

Financing – The demand for credit has been heated with the increase in demand for financing for the installation of solar panels. According to the business manager at Banco do Brasil, Leonardo Lopes, for next year the expectation is for an even more heated market.

“For individuals, up to 100% of the value of the goods, including installation, in a 100% digital way through the APP, through the ‘Renewable Energy Credit’ line”, he says.

“There are several lines available for the legal entity and for the rural producer. Interest rates and financed percentage depend on company size, credit line and project presented. We also have Green Consortium lines for all this audience, serving all sizes of projects”, completes the manager.

For the managerial process technologist, Fernanda Fernandes, 28, the energy bill savings are surprising. “Today, I pay much less than I used to pay, there’s no comparison. I pay a maximum of R$ 120”, he points out.

Marketplace – For the civil engineer and director of a solar energy company, Ary Eduardo Zornitta, the number of houses that use solar energy is greater than the number of companies, however, companies generate greater impacts on values.

“In terms of values, the commercial ones are the most expressive, which are projects that, in most cases, are to serve the homes of the owners and partners. Residential ones, on the other hand, do not have as much economic impact, but represent a greater number of installations”, he explains.

“It would be basically like this: 80% of the amount collected comes from the commercial and 20% from the residential, while in terms of quantity, this number is the opposite. In terms of increased demand, there are variations, because for me, demand in times of pandemic has increased significantly, while for other companies there has been a decrease”, exemplifies the engineer.