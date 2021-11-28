Carlinhos Maia and Gkay reconcile, and influencer fires: “we’re fine now”, check it out

This Saturday, November 27th, according to Léo Dias it seems that peace has returned to reign between the two influencers, Carlinhos Maia and Gkay. The disagreement would have happened during the recordings of “Os Roni”, on the Multishow channel.

“We didn’t get to fight like that, by squabbling, there was only one separation” said influencer Gkay at the time. As Carlinhos Maia informs that he sought out Gkay to resolve the situation, check his testimony:

“It was all very new to us about internet success. These are small things that we let become giants. But, with maturity, we see that the real problems are much bigger than those created on the web or due to the nitpicking of friends. I decided to get my cell phone and send a message to Gkay”, said Carlinhos Maia.

Carlinhos says that everything is fine between Gkay and him, check out the rest of the influencer’s testimony:

“All of us are doing great and both are at great stages in their own lives. I believe that if we are influencers, we must influence everyone for good and teach others to forgive and move on. It would be very hypocritical of me not to do this, because I keep talking about overcoming difficulties and forgiveness, right? How could I not get along with a friend? It’s important to apologize because we all make mistakes, every human being makes mistakes and fails. We’re all fine now.” ends Carlinhos.

Gkay says he is feeling at peace, the influencer fired: “feeling light” after reconciliation

“He (Carlinhos Maia) came to talk to me and we had a wonderful conversation. I believe that Carlinhos and I had a beautiful friendship at the beginning of our careers, he helped me a lot. We had a wonderful story together. During all this time the memories remained, you know? I feel this is a new beginning and that we needed this conversation. It was very special for me and I’m very happy and feeling light”, said Gkay to Léo Dias.

