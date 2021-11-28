Carlinhos Maia says after renewing friendship with Gkay: “we were influenced”

Top Stories

Peace finally reigned in the world of digital influencers. For those who don’t know, Gkay, recently talked about reconciling friendship with Carlinhos Maia. Soon after, it was the comedian’s turn to comment on the matter.

“It was all very new for us [Gkay e Maia] about success on the Internet. These are small things that we let become giants. But, with maturity, we see that the real problems are much bigger than those created on the web or due to the nitpicking of friends. I decided to get my cell phone and send a message to Gkay”, explained Charlie.

Carlinhos Maia talks about people’s influence

The two decided to break off their friendship while they were still working together on a comedy show. According to Carlinhos Maia, there were no discussions, just a disagreement that drove the two apart. However, the comedian confessed that he let himself be carried away by people.

“All of us are doing great and both are at great stages in their own lives. I believe that if we are influencers, we must influence everyone for good and teach others to forgive and move on. It would be very hypocritical of me not to do this, because I keep talking about overcoming difficulties and forgiveness, right? How could I not get along with a friend? It’s important to apologize because we all make mistakes, every human being makes mistakes and fails. We’re all fine now”, completed the influencer.

