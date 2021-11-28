Cauã Reymond duplicated: the ‘magic’ that turns him into twins in the telenovela – 11/27/2021

Ever wonder how the scenes of twin characters played by a single person are made? The new soap opera “Um Lugar ao Sol”, which went on the air this month, drew attention for duplicating actor Cauã Reymond (to the delight of fans). The secret involves a complexity of technologies and image processing. A stunt actor was also used.

Second Wesclei Barbosa, visual effects supervisor for Globo’s soap opera, the interactions of identical twin brothers Renato and Christian, played by Cauã, are carried out with the help of a camera integrated with a technology called motion control (motion control, in free translation).

According to Barbosa, part of the “magic” happens with the use of a crane (equipment used to elevate the cameras) with sensors that measure the distances within the scene (such as the positioning of the actor and objects) in the first take, save this data and , later repeat the same movement used in the first scene so that the second part is shot with the same angle patterns.

“It’s an evolution compared to the resources used in previous productions, in which the capture of scenes of twins was made using a static camera”, highlights Barbosa.

In addition to this special camera, computer systems and image editing help in processing the recorded material so that the two brothers appear at the same time.

Fabiano Nagamatsu, director of the company Osten Moove, which specializes in technological business development, explains that in recordings such as the soap opera, directors need to define the position of the actors (which will be duplicated) and their possible displacement during recording.

Basically, everything is thought out and timed so that the same scene is recorded different times. The result of this work can be seen when the twins appear facing each other, for example.

Behind that, there are the different takes (part of recordings), one filmed with the actor playing Renato, a rich man without limits, and another take where twin Christian appears, with less money and a good guy.

“The actor’s precise movements in these recordings are united and edited into a single scene for the viewer, as if they were pages, one superimposed on the other. In this way, it is even possible to triple people in the same scenario to act against each other”, he explains Nagamatsu.

The differential of the soap opera “Um Lugar ao Sol”, according to Barbosa, is that the visual effects team also created a synchronization platform that allows the director to be able to check the superimposed image on the monitor in real time. That is, before the material has to go to the editing room, which makes it practical to identify the need for changes right away.

Technology in practice

Scene recorded in two takes show two Cauã Reymond Image: Playback/TV Globo

In the first meeting between the brothers, for example, there is take A, on the left side, and take B, on the right side, and each one shows the Cauã in different characters.

“First, one of the characters is filmed. Then, the same actor returns, based on reference points [determinados previamente]“, complete the Nagamatsu.

drink excerpt

Scene in which the two Cauãs Reymond appear drinking in the soap opera “Lugar ao Sol” Image: Playback/TV Globo

In the scene where Renato offers Christian a drink, the motion control was also used. It is possible to observe, in a fraction of seconds, the stuntman, played by Pavel Reymond, Cauã’s brother in real life, from the side, initially refusing the drink.

After recording and processing the filmed images, the system allowed Cauã to “touch” itself in the scene in which one of the brothers takes the drink from the other’s hand.

Then twin Renato makes a toast with his glass touching “himself” again. The entire display of this dynamic is possible thanks to technology.