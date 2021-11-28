Ceni demands more physical delivery from Benítez and talks about the midfielder’s stay in São Paulo | São Paulo

In an interview after the game, Ceni demanded the physical evolution and a greater participation of Benítez in the phase of the game without the ball. If he grows in both directions, the shirt 8 will gain more minutes, according to the coach, who wants to have the midfielder for 2022.

— If we can afford it, yes. He is a talented player and he plays a very specific role. If he gives himself more physically in the day to day, he is able to gain more minutes. I prefer to put it in the second half, with the opponent more tired. Today came another 45 minutes and played well with the ball, and we got the victory – declared Ceni.

— Who conquers space is the player on a daily basis, and the team plays back and forth. There is no player who does not collaborate on the defensive part. When he’s helping, the technical part appears. You can start the next game or enter the second half, depending on what you deliver in the week. I assess Benítez on a day-to-day basis,” he added.

Ceni charged Benítez's evolution

Benítez has a contract with São Paulo until the end of the season. São Paulo is trying to extend the loan with Independiente, which has not yet responded to negotiations. In the current commitment, to keep the Argentine, Tricolor needs to pay 3 million dollars (approximately R$ 16 million).

Ceni was charged by the crowd this Saturday. As soon as referee Heber Roberto Lopes whistled the end of the first half, a large part of the public at Morumbi shouted the name of shirt 8.

The coach answered, and Benítez returned from the break in place of Vitor Bueno. Early on, the Argentine was fouled and charged as Calleri opened the scoring. The midfielder also participated in the second goal, scored by Gabriel Sara.

Benítez received affection from the crowd last Saturday

However, it is little, in Ceni’s view. The coach once again praised the Argentine’s technical part and ability with the ball, but demanded greater participation in other phases of the match.

— I want to see him more, it’s a pleasure to see such a technical player. But this story of leaving a player unmarked, that others run, is football from many years ago. Those who think like that are small-minded. It’s making Benitez grow physically,” he commented.

“If he grows up, he’ll play longer.” If you can last longer on the field, you will stay longer on the field. It’s a very private decision for him, what he wants for his life. I like Benítez and I’m interested. Are we able to buy Benítez? Perhaps that is the question to be asked – concluded Rogério Ceni.

— The priority is Grêmio, an opponent who will play all their chips against us for the defeat they suffered against Bahia. We will have to recover and we will have one more day, this is very important: having Sunday as a break and starting preparations on Monday, with more spacing. Some players left with pain, with fatigue, this was a competitive team. We have to go there and beat Grêmio, because we need these points. I care solely and exclusively for Grêmio.

— I don’t like to talk about it (the political part). I am not a director, a counselor, or a president. The debt that São Paulo reached is very large and difficult to be paid off. There are alternatives: reduce the payroll and make a simpler team, which will not be able to win competitions, or get investors to support a team and we can exchange to create a competitive team.

— Atlético-MG is reaping the rewards now, close to being Brazilian champions. Atlético had invested with Sampaoli and now with Cuca. We have to see if we have someone to help the club in this difficult time. The debt is huge, the payroll is very high, so things don’t fit.

— Taking four points out of nine, for Libertadores, is enough. We have to think about Grêmio, as 45 points are still not enough to escape. It could be that someone loses games and the 17th doesn’t reach 45. But we can’t think that 45 points are enough for São Paulo, we have to think more.

“We haven’t completely rid ourselves of relegation chances, as the next two rivals might catch up with us. First we think about Grêmio, then Juventude, and then we think about the championship in the last round against América-MG. With 48 points, the first objective is traced. I know it’s sad to say this, it’s not common, but I try to be as sincere as possible.

“I see a hardworking guy, just like I was, who arrived early, left late. Not only him, but all goalkeepers are like that. He’s been making good games. He made a spectacular defense in the first half and is fully capable of starting in 2022.

— I just watched the game, because it coincided with the lecture and the preparation. In overtime, we were doing the lecture. If the two teams are in the Libertadores final, it’s probably because they both have good planning. In recent years, they are the champions of Libertadores; Flamengo in 2019 and Palmeiras in the last two tournaments. These must be two of the best plans. It’s not because you’re a rival or competitor that we can’t praise you.