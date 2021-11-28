Ceni expresses dissatisfaction with the physical part of Benítez: “If he grows up, he’ll play more”

Coach Rogério Ceni did not run away from questions involving Martín Benítez. In response to the fans’ requests at the end of the first half, the São Paulo commander saw the Argentine change the game and contribute to the important victory over Sport, but, despite the chorus for the title of shirt 8, the coach does not seem willing to open up. Hand your ideas.

“It’s nice to see a technical player play. Now, don’t give me this story of leaving you unmarked, let others do. This football is long over. Anyone who thinks like that has a small mentality. I’d rather make him grow physically than settle down in the technical part. If he grows up physically, he’ll play more. The decision is not mine. It’s his decision, what he wants for his life”, said Rogério Ceni.



Last Wednesday, after the goalless draw with Athletico-PR, the coach of São Paulo had already answered questions about Benítez, explaining that the characteristics of his squad do not allow the Argentine to start regularly. Now, however, it seems that the absence of shirt 8 among the starting 11 is also due to the lack of physical imposition.

“I think he is a talented player, he plays in a very specific role. If he gives himself more and more on a daily basis, he will be able to gain more minutes. I prefer to put it in the second half, when the opponent is more tired. Today he played 45 minutes, we got the victory”, he commented.

“Those who conquer space are on a daily basis. The team plays back and forth. Nowadays there is no player who does not collaborate on the defensive part. Talent, technical part, we all know he has it. It depends on what he delivers during the week. I assess the athlete for what he gives me on a daily basis. What counts for me is not just these 45 minutes”, he concluded.

