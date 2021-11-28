Champion of Libertadores, Palmeiras guarantees last place in the Club World Cup; see all participants

The Libertadores title guarantees Palmeiras the last place in the Club World Cup, a FIFA tournament scheduled for mid-February 2022, in the United Arab Emirates.

O Club World Cup met this Saturday (27) his last classified. champion of Libertadores Conmebol upon Flamengo, in the final played in Uruguay, the palm trees guaranteed its presence at the tournament, scheduled for February 2022, in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates.

The competition was initially scheduled to take place in Japan in December 2021, but the country gave up being host due to the pandemic. FIFA even received a proposal from South Africa and an informal consultation from Brazil, but opted for the Middle East country.

In addition to the Brazilian team, the other FIFA World Cup participants will be: Chelsea (England/Europe), Auckland City (New Zealand/Oceania), Al-Ahly (Egypt/Africa), Monterrey (Mexico/North America) and Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabia/Asia), in addition to Al-Jazeera, which got the vacancy of the host country.

Other details related to the World Cup have not yet been confirmed by FIFA, but the formula will be the same as in previous editions, with elimination matches until the champion is decided. The winners of the Champions League of Europe and Libertadores go straight to the semifinal stage.

If last season’s cash award is repeated, the champion will pocket 5 million euros (BRL 31.75 million), while the vice stays with 4 million euros (BRL 25.4 million). The values ​​drop to 2.5 million (R$ 15.88 million) paid to the third place and 2 million (R$ 12.7 million) to the fourth.

Find out more about all the participants:

AL-JAZIRA

Champion of the 2020/21 Arab League, the club from Abu Dhabi guaranteed a place for the host country and is going to participate in the Club World Cup for the second time. The first was in 2017, when they reached the semifinals, but lost to Real Madrid, during Cristiano Ronaldo’s time. Finished in fourth place.

The current squad has mostly local players, with the exception of defender Milos Kosanovic, from Serbia, and the Brazilians João Victor (ex-Wolfsburg, from Germany) and Bruno, a 20-year-old forward.

CHELSEA

European champions over Manchester City in May, Chelsea will also play in the World Cup for the second time. In his previous experience, in 2012, he reached the final, but lost to Corinthians 1-0, a goal by Peruvian Paolo Guerrero.

In the current season, the London team leads the Premier League, with a three-point advantage over the same City, the second placed. The team is also classified in advance of the round of 16 of the Champions League.

AL-AHLY

By far, it is the team that knows the most about the Club World Cup among the participants at the moment. There were seven classifications for the tournament, in 2005, 2006, 2008, 2012, 2013 and 2020. The best campaigns were in the second and last years, with third place.

To return to the World Cup, Al-Ahly won the African Champions League for the 10th time in history, beating Kaizer Chiefs, from South Africa, by 3-0. The team is the leader of the Premier League of Egypt.

MONTREY

The Concachampions title, a tournament that encompasses every country in North and Central America, came with a 1-0 victory over América, in October, with a goal by Funes Mori, the main highlight of the team, five-time continental champions.

His best campaigns at the Worlds were in 2012 and 2019, when he placed third.

AUCKLAND CITY

The continental competition in Oceania was canceled for the second year in a row, with Auckland City being chosen as the representative by the local confederation.