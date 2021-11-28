Chased away by Barbara, Christian goes after Lara and has an accident · TV News

After being unmasked, Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) will be kicked out of the house by Barbara (Alinne Moraes) and will decide to go after Lara (Andréia Horta) in Um Lugar ao Sol. The boy will get drunk before driving and will suffer a serious accident on his way to the city of his ex-girlfriend in the soap opera at nine on Globo.

In the scenes that air on the this Saturday’s chapter (27) , the businessman will be chased out of the house after his wife finds out about his supposed child with Maria Fernanda (Fernanda Nobre). At the request of the patrician, the native of Goiás will still be fired from Redentor by Santiago (José de Abreu).

“More than the company, we’re talking here about an institution called the family. It’s Barbara’s wish that you don’t follow in her life. And, therefore, this is my wish too,” explained the millionaire.

Devastated, the usurper of Renato’s identity (Cauã Reymond) will get drunk to drown his sorrows and will decide to go after his great love in Pouso Feliz, Minas Gerais. “I need to talk to her. Tell her that, despite everything, I’m still alive. My love for her is still alive,” he will vent to Ravi (Juan Paiva) on the phone.

Meanwhile, Elenice (Ana Beatriz Nogueira) will discover, through a DNA test, that the son is not Luc’s father (an undisclosed actor) and will rush to break the news to her daughter-in-law. Then Barbara will call her husband to apologize. “This woman always did everything to separate us. I should have believed you when you said that this child was not yours,” the young woman will say.

Drunk behind the wheel, Christian will be distracted by his wife’s call, will lose control of the steering wheel and will roll over almost when he arrives in the city of Lara. The accident will be seen by the cook and Mateus (Danton Mello), who will be in another car on the same road.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

