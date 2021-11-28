CHEAP NOTEBOOK GAMER | Acer Nitro 5 is the KING of value for money in this PROMOTION

IMPORTANT: keep an eye on the date of publication of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to availability of stock and duration of the offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So if you buy something, the Canaltech may receive some sales commission.

The Acer Nitro 5 is one of the most popular gaming notebook models in Brazil for bringing specs good enough to run the latest releases for a lower price. This cost-benefit makes it excellent for those who can’t afford to spend a lot, but want a device with a good dedicated graphics card and a powerful processor.

This model in Magazine Luiza’s Black Friday promotion is at a very low price. It has great specs, bringing a GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, 8GB of RAM, Intel Core i5 processor and 256GB SSD, plus a 1TB hard drive. It is even cheaper using Canaltech’s exclusive discount coupon, available on the offer page below.

About Acer Nitro 5

This powerful notebook from Acer is ideal for those who like to play games, but don’t give up on portability. Its hardware is very recent, with an Intel Core i5 processor and 8 GB of RAM, which can be expanded by the user. The graphics card is a GeForce GTX 1650, capable of running current titles with excellent frame rates, especially if you don’t insist on running games with full graphics.

This Acer Nitro 5 model, which is part of the promotion, also has storage divided between a 256 GB SSD for the system and most important programs, as well as another 1 TB of HD for files. This ensures that it will not only run all games well, it will also offer high loading and startup speeds, as well as having enough space for those working with heavier files.

The Acer Nitro 5 also features a 15.6-inch Full HD screen with IPS technology, which allows you to see the game well even from different angles, and is built with an armor that shakes the base, with a design that features a textured premium finish. . Its red backlit keyboard allows for more agility in movements even when the environment is dark, with an emphasis on the illumination of the W, A, S and D keys.

