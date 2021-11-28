China Sends ‘Combat Preparedness Patrol’ to Taiwan Straits in Response to Visit by US Congressmen

BEIJING — China has announced that it has deployed a “combat preparedness patrol” across the Taiwan Strait in response to a visit by US congressmen to the island claimed by Beijing.

The island has long been a hotbed of tension between the United States and China, which considers it one of its provinces. It has a democratic system, although the United Nations does not recognize Taiwan, of 23 million people, as an independent state. In this difficult context, US lawmakers arrived in Taiwan on Thursday as a show of support for the island’s authorities, viewed by Beijing with suspicion, as they try to create a local identity different from the Chinese one.

Chinese forces on Friday carried out “a combat-ready patrol of naval and air forces into the Taiwan Strait,” a military spokesman said in a statement released on Saturday.

“It is part of the sacred mission to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the nation,” he added, without giving details about the means mobilized.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry yesterday highlighted China’s “firm opposition” to the congressional visit, which means “supporting Taiwanese separatists.”

That same month, there was already a first visit by US congressmen to Taiwan.

Named the “Republic of China” in opposition to Beijing’s “People’s Republic of China”, Taiwan formed as an independent entity in 1949 after the Communists’ victory in the Chinese civil war.