Chinese government asks company that owns the 99 transport app to withdraw from the New York Stock Exchange

The Chinese government, through the technology inspection body, asked DiDi, the company that owns the transport app 99, get off the New York Stock Exchange, in the United States, and make one Hong Kong share offering. According to Bloomberg, the request was made directly to the main executives of the Chinese company. The justification given by the China Cyberspace Administration (CAC) is confidential data leaks.





19 Nov



18 Nov

With that, the Chinese authority recommended to DiDi the creation of a withdrawal plan, which must be presented to the government for approval. Shares in SoftBank Group, Didi’s largest minority shareholder, fell more than 5% in Tokyo. Proposals under consideration include a direct privatization or an equity offering in Hong Kong followed by a US delisting. In the case of privatization, the proposal would be US$ 14 per share, the same value as the IPO (initial public offering).



