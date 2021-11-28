Christian/Renato is fired from the company

In “Um Lugar Ao Sol”, soap opera shown by Rede Globo, Bárbara (Alinne Moraes) freaked out when he found out that Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) has a child out of wedlock.

In the chapter on Saturday, November 27, Santiago (José de Abreu) decides to fire the boy from the company at the request of his daughter.

“Um Lugar Ao Sol” is the telenovela shown at 9 pm on Rede Globo. The plot written by Lícia Manzo and directed by André Câmara and Maurício Farias premiered on November 8, replacing the rerun of “Império”.

See+: ‘A Place in the Sun’: Christian nearly burns to death

FIND OUT MORE WHAT HAPPENS IN THE CHAPTER OF A PLACE IN THE SUN

Christian/Renato attacks Tulio. Barbara doesn’t accept Christian/Renato’s explanations and pushes him away. Nicole tells Elenice that Barbara is in a nursing home. Elenice tells Teodoro that Christian/Renato doesn’t know he became sterile after he contracted mumps as a child. Teodoro concludes that the child Barbara was expecting was not Christian/Renato. Cecília accuses Rebeca of being responsible for the end of Felipe’s relationship with Bela. Santiago fires Christian/Renato from the company, at Barbara’s request. Lara discovers that Noca has put the house up for sale and has gotten a job in Rio. Ravi can’t convince Christian/Renato not to go after Lara. Barbara calls Christian/Renato apologizing and tells her that Elenice showed her the negative result of Luc’s DNA. Lara and Mateus spot Christian/Renato’s car in an accident on the road.