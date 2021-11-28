Christmas: experts give tips to avoid price increases and guarantee supper | Economy



Traditional on Christmas night, cod has already increased by 12.34% – Marcos Porto/Agência O Dia

Rio – With Christmas less than a month, consumers have already started to notice the increase in the price of items that make up the supper table. A previous survey carried out by the Foundation Institute for Economic Research (Fipe) showed the variation in the value of these foods. The price of Cod, for example, which is typically consumed on that date, increased 12.34%, as well as Chester, which rose 7.27%. This increase is mainly influenced by the high inflation rate this year. Only the preview of inflation for the month of November is already the highest for the period since 2002 (1.17%), as released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). In the year, the indicator already accumulates high of 9.57%.

Other products that are widely consumed at this time of year also suffered price variations, such as olive oil (4.79%), turkey (7.27%), green olives (21.91%) and candied fruit panettone (25.96%). Fruits also did not escape the high, especially strawberries (25.35%), grapes (4.90%) and peaches (3.83%). For the economist Gilberto Braga, this price variation should force Brazilians to make a “more economical and creative” supper.

“The Christmas dinner of 2021 will be strongly influenced by high inflation and exchange rate devaluation. Traditional items have become much more expensive and should determine a change in the Brazilian table. Those who like to keep the tradition should pay attention to promotions in the large chains of They all have agreements with some brands that are offered at more attractive prices on items such as olive oil, wines and sparkling wines,” he said.

The retail consultant Marco Quintarelli also recalled the influence of exchange variation on the final prices of these products. “The large variation is explained by the dollarization of imported products. In the Brazilian supply chain, for example, poultry and swine feed is based on corn and soy bran, which are traded in dollars. Other than that, we had an increase in diesel and electricity and all this reflects the value that is passed on to the consumer,” he explained.

Like the economist, Quintarelli reinforced the importance of making smart exchanges to avoid extrapolating the stipulated budget for the Christmas dinner. “This is the moment for creativity, whether you like it or not, poultry is still priced better than meat in general, and pork too. The solution is to make a more Brazilian supper, with proteins and a variety of dishes, in addition to choosing for national fruits”, he advised.

Consumers have already noticed the difference

Some cariocas have already gone shopping, in an attempt to guarantee a better price and a quality product. However, when faced with the value of some traditional items, they began to rethink the foods that will make up the supper table. This is the case of Tatiana Rodrigues, 38, who guaranteed the family’s cod, but will give up other items.

“According to my research, the price of cod has gone down a little, but it’s still expensive. I paid R$ 120, a little above last year’s average, which I paid around R$ 100 per kilo. I’m still researching for supper, but I should buy as much as possible. Some foods like nuts, for example, will have to be cut or replaced,” he said.

For the teacher Maria José Pereira, 48, the solution found was to share the bill with the whole family. “It wasn’t just typical Christmas foods that increased, right? Everything is more expensive. Here at home, as my family is quite large, we agreed to make a division: each one takes a savory dish and a dessert. In the end, , it doesn’t weigh on anyone and we still managed to get everyone together to celebrate,” he reported.

Smart Replaces

Despite the cost of food, it is still possible to celebrate Christmas with the family without making exorbitant expenses. Following the guidance of experts, who recommended replacing the more traditional items, THE DAY he sought out nutritionist Luciane Peixoto to give tips on what might be interesting to innovate when designing the supper.

“It is possible to make a nice Christmas dinner without spending too much, assuming that we can take a more radical step. One option is to change a little the tradition we normally have, such as the habit of using imported products, based on dinners from other countries , such as dried fruit, turkey and wine, for example. The best way is to exchange these foods for national items. It can be pleasurable, tasty and accessible,” he guaranteed.

In addition to providing savings on the shopping list, some replacements can even be more favorable for health, as Luciane pointed out: “An example of a simple exchange that can be done is to opt for a chicken instead of the famous chester. In fact, if we stop to think, the chester doesn’t exist, it’s a chicken that has undergone mutation and has a larger breastplate and thigh. A fancy chicken with homemade seasoning is a beneficial exchange not only for the pocket, but also for health. Another item is the olive oil, since most are imported, we can choose the national ones that also have excellent quality and fair price”.

To replace the traditional cod, especially in recipes that use other ingredients, there is also a solution. “There are some salted fish, of the cod type, which in the context of a salad or a dumpling will meet this need very well. Assuming that we are still living in a moment of crisis, as the trade is wanting to take a breath, it is worth researching these large stores, which have a greater structure, and are able to pass on these items at a slightly better price”, advised the nutritionist.

At dessert, opting for professional fruit can make a big difference in your pocket. “Speaking of fruits, tropical ones, characteristic of our country, can replace height. Those more traditional fruits such as peaches, strawberries, which are used in recipes, can be exchanged for Brazilian ones such as coconut and mango, for example, which have a better price and they can serve you very well if they are included in a good recipe. It’s worth setting aside the dried fruits and oilseeds to make room for fresh and Brazilian fruits. The fruit salad can be a great option in these cases.” , recommended.

Finally, Luciane reinforced the importance of paying attention also to avoid waste: “A very important point is also to consider the amount of food and the variety of dishes you will prepare, taking into account the waste. Many people end up overindulging in their food and, when it comes to Christmas dinner, we are talking about nighttime consumption, sometimes the person is not able to consume even a third of what he prepared and the next day he even eats what is left, but with the days he ends up feeling sick and discarding all that food left in the fridge,” he concluded.