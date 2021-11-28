City Hall may close streets in the Center of Rio this Sunday to celebrate Flamengo | Rio de Janeiro

Celebration party for Flamengo, champion of the Libertadores da América Cup 2019. Avenida Presidente Vargas, Centro do Rio Photo: Ricardo Cassiano / Agência O DiaPhoto: Ricardo Cassiano / Agência O Dia
Published 11/27/2021 12:13 | Updated 11/27/2021 12:14 PM
With the proximity of Flamengo’s game against Palmeiras in the Libertadores final, in Montevideo, Uruguay this Saturday, 27 afternoon, the city of Rio is preparing for a possible victory for the Rio team and a large number of fans to celebrate the title with the players. That way, you can have a special traffic scheme on the streets of downtown Rio this Sunday.
The City Hall of Rio, through CET-Rio, the Municipal Guard, the Transport and Public Order secretariats, the Military Police and the Clube de Regatas do Flamengo, developed a plan.
The idea is to close some channels for fans to receive and celebrate with the Flamengo team, as happened in 2019. Thus, upon arriving in Rio, the Flamengo delegation will head to Avenida Presidente Vargas, in the Center, where they will be able to parade for their fans , scheduled to start at 8am. In case of victory, the parade is scheduled to take place between Igreja da Candelária and Praça da República.
bans
To allow the public to participate in the parade, Presidente Vargas will be blocked from traffic in both directions, between Rua Primeiro de Março and Rua Carmo Neto. The roads that serve as access will also be closed.
As the blocked area is of great extension, it is recommended that drivers, if possible, seek alternative routes for their displacements that do not pass through the city center, as traffic in the region is likely to be impacted.
Municipal and intercity bus lines may have their route changed. See what changes in the link: https://bit.ly/linhasdeonibus271121.
Alert for who will make Enem
To allow one more route to be made available to the population, reducing the impacts of interdictions in the Center, the closing of the Marcelo Allencar Tunnel, which takes place every Sunday from 5:30 am to 8:30 am for APCC – Competition Cycling Protection Area – will be suspended, making it possible that the connection between Av. Brasil, Linha Vermelha and Ponte with the South Zone be made through the tunnel without interruption.
At Ilha do Governador, at the request of security agencies, the Ponte Velha do Galeão will be blocked, in both directions, at 5:00 am, and will remain so until the delegation has already proceeded to Avenida Presidente Vargas, which is scheduled for occur before 8 am. During the interdiction period, access and exit from Ilha do Governador must be done through Ponte Nova.
Flamengo team monitoring
CET-Rio technicians at the Rio Operations Center (COR) will monitor the region of the event through cameras and, if necessary, traffic light adjustments will be implemented. Four variable message boards will be used that will inform about traffic conditions, roadblocks and detour routes.
In addition to Rua Primeiro de Março, according to the occupation of Avenida Presidente Vargas, the following roads will also be closed: Avenida Rio Branco, Avenida Venezuela, Rua Camerino, Avenida Binário do Porto (from Rua Professor Pereira Reis), Tunnel River 450, Praça da República, Rua de Santana and Rua Benedito Hipólito.
The Public Order Secretariat will work with an inspection convoy in the Avenida Presidente Vargas region and will have agents from the Undersecretary of Operations, the Urban Control Coordination and the Municipal Guard.