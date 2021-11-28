City Hall prepares ‘party’ for Flamengo on Sunday in case of title | Brazil

Gilvan de Souza/Flemish Flamengo will compete in the Libertadores final against Palmeiras, this Saturday (27)

With the proximity of Flamengo’s game against Palmeiras in the Libertadores final, in Montevideo, Uruguay this Saturday, 27th afternoon, the city ​​hall of Rio

prepares for a possible victory for the team from Rio and a large number of fans to celebrate the title with the players. That way, you can have a special traffic scheme on the streets of downtown Rio this Sunday.

The City Hall of Rio, through CET-Rio, the Municipal Guard, the Transport and Public Order secretariats, the Military Police and the Clube de Regatas do Flamengo, developed a plan.

The idea is to close some channels for fans to receive and celebrate with the Flamengo team, as happened in 2019. Thus, upon arriving in Rio, the Flamengo delegation will head to Avenida Presidente Vargas, in the Center, where they will be able to parade for their fans , scheduled to start at 8am. In case of victory, the parade is scheduled to take place between Igreja da Candelária and Praça da República.

bans

To allow the public to participate in the parade, Presidente Vargas will be blocked from traffic in both directions, between Rua Primeiro de Março and Rua Carmo Neto. The roads that serve as access will also be closed.

The blockades will start at 5:00 am, with the closing of Rua Primeiro de Março and the surroundings of Candelária. From the commemoration onwards, new roadblocks will be executed according to the occupation of the public on the roads. The forecast is that at 12:00 the event will have already ended.

As the blocked area is of great extension, it is recommended that drivers, if possible, seek alternative routes for their displacements that do not pass through the city center, as traffic in the region is likely to be impacted.

Alert for who will make Enem

For those who are destined for the Center, the recommendation is to prioritize the use of Supervia and Metrô trains, as these modes are not directly impacted by road closures. It is also recommended to advance travel schedules, especially for those who have scheduled appointments, such as flights at Santos Dumont airport or Enem races.

To allow one more route to be made available to the population, reducing the impacts of interdictions in the Center, the closing of the Marcelo Allencar Tunnel, which takes place every Sunday from 5:30 am to 8:30 am for APCC – Competition Cycling Protection Area – will be suspended, making it possible that the connection between Av. Brasil, Linha Vermelha and Ponte with the South Zone be made through the tunnel without interruption.

At Ilha do Governador, at the request of security agencies, the Ponte Velha do Galeão will be blocked, in both directions, at 5:00 am, and will remain so until the delegation has already proceeded to Avenida Presidente Vargas, which is scheduled for occur before 8 am. During the interdiction period, access and exit from Ilha do Governador must be done through Ponte Nova.

Flamengo team monitoring

The transit operation will have agents from the Municipal Guard, CET-Rio and traffic supporters, who will work to maintain fluidity, organize intersections, guide pedestrians and drivers, in addition to carrying out roadblocks as needed.

CET-Rio technicians at the Rio Operations Center (COR) will monitor the region of the event through cameras and, if necessary, traffic light adjustments will be implemented. Four variable message boards will be used that will inform about traffic conditions, roadblocks and detour routes.

In addition to Rua Primeiro de Março, according to the occupation of Avenida Presidente Vargas, the following roads will also be closed: Avenida Rio Branco, Avenida Venezuela, Rua Camerino, Avenida Binário do Porto (from Rua Professor Pereira Reis), Tunnel River 450, Praça da República, Rua de Santana and Rua Benedito Hipólito.

The Rio Municipal Guard (GM-Rio) also set up a special plan to accompany the Flamengo team’s entourage, involving teams from the Special Traffic Groups of the North and Center Zones, in addition to other operational teams, supporting the reception of players during the arrival at the airport and also accompanying the procession in the Center. The agents will act in the interdictions and road blocks with a focus on the fluidity and ordering of traffic to mitigate possible impacts, in addition to curbing other types of disorder.

The Public Order Secretariat will work with an inspection convoy in the Avenida Presidente Vargas region and will have agents from the Undersecretary of Operations, the Urban Control Coordination and the Municipal Guard.