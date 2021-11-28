Monique Mello – 11:16 am | updated on 11/28/2021 11:18 am



Claudia Leitte performs in trio-elétrico, in São Paulo Photo: Lucas Ramos / AgNews

Amidst discussions about whether or not to carry out Carnival 2022, singer Claudia Leitte anticipated and promoted an “Out of Season Carnival” in São Paulo this Saturday (27).

The party called Blow Out was held in the Espaço das Américas parking lot, in São Paulo, and marked the artist’s return to the trios-elétricos, as she did not perform during the pandemic.

– In this quarantine, in this crazy period that we are going through, I was absolutely sure that I had never been away from the stage for so long in my entire life. I always had a stage. It was very complicated for me. I love performing. I love to see people happy. I love meeting people. My inspiration comes a lot from this – the singer declared to Revista Quem.

However, the event was widely criticized on social media, being pointed out as hypocrisy. Mainly because the artistic class is the main advocate of #stay at home, while strongly criticizing the Bolsonaro government.

– Is the Pandemic in SP? This is the group that shouts “Bozo Genocida” and pretends to empathize with the victims of Covid-19…- wrote an internet user.

– Will Mr. João Doria fine Cláudia Leite, who put the electric trio on the street? They’re going to release the carnival and then close it all down again to break the economy. They’re going to make us wear masks. They’re going to arrest us at home – commented another, alluding to the fines already directed at President Jair Bolsonaro for not wearing a mask in his meetings with supporters.

It is known that fans of the singer from various parts of Brazil went to São Paulo for the event. In the images, it is possible to notice the large number of people, without any distance, which is common in shows with electric trios.

