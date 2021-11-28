Companies evaluate changing the Brazilian stock exchange for the American one – Economy

A group of Brazilian companies with shares in B3 – between them, Interbank, Locaweb, American and Natura – preparing to negotiate its shares in the US. After the country saw a movement of companies going public directly in New York, such as XP and stone, now traditional companies, which already have shares listed in the São Paulo market, are seeking to migrate abroad.

Behind this movement is the search for stability and less exposure to Brazil risk, in addition to the ease of access to new investors to finance the ambitions of internationalization. Until Friday, the S&P 500 index recorded a 22% increase in the year, while the Nasdaq exhibited 20% variation. On the contrary, the Ibovespa bitter low of 14%.

To make this move towards New York, companies will have to open a headquarters abroad – the nature, for example, it must opt ​​for a holding company. Last week, the Inter council gave the go-ahead for the change. already the Locaweb, of digital services, and the giant Americanas are organized to follow the same path.

But what changes in practice? Companies would have a double listing on the stock exchange – with receipts for their shares (so-called BDRs) offered on B3, but with the US as the main market for trading their shares. And they would also report to the American regulator.

On the investors’ side, instead of directly holding company shares, they would have access to BDRs. And then, in addition to the risk of market variation, they would have to face exchange rate fluctuations. If any company actually changes its shares to the US, the local investor will have two paths: receive the equivalent value of the share in BDR, or else, sell the share.

Going to New York reflects external appetite

Brazilian companies with plans underway to change their share listing to the United States claim that the move may speed up the captureresources to advance internationalization strategies. But, in addition, migration can serve another purpose: to escape the international market’s aversion to Brazil in times of political and economic turmoil.

According to the partner of PGLaw and professor at USP, Carlos Portugal Gouvêa, the image of Brazil today is not good. “Many international investors did not admit the purchase of shares of Brazilian companies due to the weaknesses of our corporate system”, he says. “We urgently need reforms to protect minority rights. Otherwise our market will gradually disappear or become something just for less sophisticated local investors.”

So much so that the list of ready-made luggage companies for New York continues to grow. Last week, the Inter bank paved the way to go abroad. The shareholders approved a corporate reorganization for the business to reposition itself as a global technology company rather than a local competitor in the financial sector.

The idea is to access the “most mature capital market in the world, with more liquidity and traded volumes”, disclosed the company. Inter went public on the Brazilian stock exchange in 2018, at a time when companies with a digital footprint were choosing the United States – PagSeguro, for example, arrived at Nasdaq at the same time.

testing the waters

Another case of stock migration is that of the technology company Locaweb, which went public at B3 in early 2020, attracting foreign funds to the Brazilian technology sector.

The offer opened the door for other companies in the sector to see the local stock exchange as an option to accelerate business. Locaweb has already made several acquisitions in the market since going public. Now, with more musculature, it wants to advance beyond its borders – for now, the company says that the migration is just being studied.

For Natura, an eventual exchange would reflect the fact that a good part of its revenue is abroad – the company owns the brands The Body Shop, Avon and Aesop. “O Natura &Co group is ready to dedicate itself to organizing its corporate structure so that it better reflects the current geographic distribution and its global level of exposure”, the company said in a note.

on the side of American stores, controlled by the trio of investors Jorge Paulo Lemann, Carlos Alberto Sicupira and Marcel Telles, the explanation behind the move can be more complex. In Brazil, the company announced that it will unify its share classes – which will cause them to relinquish control. If the listing migrates to the US, it is possible that the trio will return to the command. There, the market uses the tool called plural action, which allows its holder to have more rights (like more votes, for example).

Trend

Although the group of companies with plans to move their shares to New York is still small, there would be more companies studying the possibility. For the partner in the capital market area of ​​Mattos Filho, Caio Cossermelli, the 2022 election helps to accelerate the trend. “This movement is not for nothing. Many companies see that it may be worthwhile to be listed in a market with more stability”, he emphasizes. there