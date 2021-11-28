Company offers BRL 1 million to use face in robot attendant | robotics

The European company Promobot is looking for people who want to transfer the right to use their own face to the manufacture of a robot. The reward, of US$ 200 thousand (about R$ 1.1 million, in direct conversion), will only be granted to one chosen by the robot manufacturer.
The only criterion regarding appearance is that the candidate has a “kind and friendly” expression. That’s because the android will operate serving people in crowded places, such as airports and shopping malls. The “winner” will have to transfer the rights to use their image for life, in addition to granting the use of voice.
American company will pay R$1.1 million to use a person’s face on its robot — Photo: Divulgação/Promobot
The so-called “humanoid project” was started to meet the needs of a new customer of Promobot, a company providing solutions for airports, malls and retail stores in North America and the Middle East.
“Our new customers want to launch a project on a large scale and for that they need to license a new robot look to avoid legal delays.”
The robot with the candidate’s face would start operating in 2023. Those interested can apply through a form on the website of the company, based in New York. It is worth underlining, however, that the TechAll found the form page down during the production of this story.
With information from promobot and gizmodo