Contra Poisonosa, O Carnation and the Rose should go on air dropper

With its rerun confirmed by Globo as of December 6, O Cravo ea Rosa (2000) reaches its third rerun in the afternoons of the network. When resurrecting the range of reruns after Jornal Hoje, the station tests its most popular product against Record’s A Hora da Venenosa. And the column now brings first-hand information: the soap opera should have short chapters, smaller than those of Vale a Pena Ver de Novo.

The exact time when the plot will be aired has not yet been fixed – in the calls, Globo is limited to informing that the story goes live after Tralli’s good afternoon. So far, we are working internally with the projection that the episodes have, on average, 30 minutes of art, excluding commercial breaks. If nothing changes, this strategy is valid, at least, until the end of Malhação Sonhos, scheduled for January.

Serum against Poison

When starting a rerun in December, Globo uses as its official justification the celebration of 70 years of soap operas in Brazil. But, in fact, the network’s expectation is that the story starring Adriana Esteves and Eduardo Moscovis will be able to stop the gossip scene that is a success in the Balance Sheet. But does the strategy scare Record? Invited by this column to talk about this dispute, Fabíola Reipert preferred not to speak.

Taking the lead against gossip is no easy task. Since the end of Video Show, several alternatives have been tested in direct confrontation: from the films of the Session of the Afternoon, the daily phase of the much criticized Se Joga. Not even the BBB duty, which echoed the events of the latest edition of the reality, had the breath to face the news of the lives of the famous.

Even Vale a Pena Ver Again, when it aired earlier for sports broadcasts – the recently closed Tititi was greatly harmed by these fluctuations – never managed to open up a large advantage against Reinaldo Gottino. But then, it is fair to recognize that, almost always, the public was taken by surprise by the sudden changes of schedule. Now, Globo hopes that Catarina and Petruchio manage to bring the lost audience back.

