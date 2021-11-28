Corinthians celebrates Arena full with affordable tickets, but studies price increase in 2022 | corinthians

After a year and a half away from the fans because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Corinthians knew that it would have the Neo Química Arena filled to capacity when the public’s return to the stadiums was allowed. However, even with the repressed demand, the Alvinegra board chose not to raise the price of tickets and has been charging affordable prices, starting at R$ 40 (partner-fans still have a discount, ranging from 20% to 25%).

The result couldn’t be better: full house and 100% use in Itaquera in the six games with the presence of the public.

Some of these victories, such as those against Chapecoense and Fortaleza, which came in the final minutes, were placed in the crowd’s account by players, coaching staff and managers.

Since it was authorized to have the Arena’s full capacity, Corinthians now has an average of 39,400 fans per match, second only to Atlético-MG, leader of Brasileirão.

1 of 3 Corinthians fans have appeared in force at the games in Itaquera — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Corinthians fans have been appearing in force at the games in Itaquera — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

The success has been in terms of audiences as well as income. The club has already earned more than R$ 10 million at the box office.

The strategy of not raising the price of tickets is seen as a success and celebrated internally by the club. However, this could change in 2022.

With the imminent classification for next year’s Libertadores, the Alvinegra board is studying charging more for tickets, especially for more “nobler” sectors, such as the West and staterooms. The understanding is that it is fair to increase values ​​in a more important competition, without harming the poorest fans, who attend the popular sectors.

Corinthians has a verbal agreement with Caixa that allows it to return to box office receipts, something that has not happened since 2014. Until then, the amounts were destined to the fund responsible for paying Arena financing.

Fourth in the Brazilian Championship, Timão still has two more games in Itaquera in 2022: this Sunday, against Athletico, and the next, against Grêmio.

2 of 3 — Photo: Reproduction — Photo: Reproduction

