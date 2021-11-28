Corinthians is considering an increase in ticket prices for 2022; West and stateroom would be more affected

Corinthians opened the doors of Neo Química Arena to its fans with 100% of the stadium’s capacity in four games in the season and won them all. In addition to the positive results, the club’s revenue has already exceeded R$ 10 million at the box office. Now, an increase in ticket prices for 2022 is being considered at Parque São Jorge.

The information is from the portal GE. So far, the amount charged has been similar to what the team stipulated before the Covid-19 pandemic. The North and South sectors, which are behind the goals, have more affordable prices. Without a Fiel Torcedor (FT) plan, it is possible to purchase a down payment for R$40. Through the subscription, the amount to be disbursed is even smaller. Discounts for program members range from 20% to 25%.

However, the probable classification for the Copa Libertadores may influence the price of tickets, especially in the most elite sectors of Neo Química Arena, as is the case in the West part and in the boxes. For the board, it would be fair to increase the amount due to participation in the most important club tournament on the continent without affecting the most popular and inexpensive sectors.

Timão has a verbal agreement with Caixa that allows receipt of receipts at the box office, something that has not happened since 2014, the year the stadium was inaugurated. Before that, the amounts collected were destined to the fund responsible for paying the loan. This year, there are still two matches to be played at the venue. The opponents will be Athletico-PR and Grêmio.

