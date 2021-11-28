Corinthians meets Athletico-PR for the seventh time at the Neo Qumica Arena; Timo has only one victory

Corinthians and Athletico-PR face off for the 36th round of the 2021 Brazilian Championship this Sunday. This will be the seventh time in history that teams duel at Neo Química Arena.

The Parque São Jorge team is undefeated against the people from Paraná in Itaquera. Even so, Athletico pulled out five draws at Timão’s stadium. The owners of the house, then, were victorious in just one duel in the East Zone of the capital. There are 44.44% of use. Corinthians scored nine goals, while the visitors went to the net seven times.

Timão’s only victory was precisely the first time the teams were at the Neo Química Arena. For the 2015 Brasileirão, Corinthians won 2-0, with goals from Elias and Jadson. That season, the team commanded by Tite won the sixth Brazilian championship.

Since the 2016 season, Athletico-PR has come out with an Itaquera point. The last clash between the teams, for the 2020 Brasileirão, the match ended in 3 to 3. Timon’s goals were scored by Gabriel and Gustavo Mosquito (twice), while Abner, Fernando Canesin and Vitinho scored for the visitors.

Corinthians games against Athletico-PR at Neo Química Arena

Corinthians 3 x 3 Athletico-PR – 02/10/2021 – Brasileirão 2020

Corinthians 2 x 2 Athletico-PR – 10/10/2019 – Brazilian 2019

Corinthians 0 x 0 Athletico-PR – 08/04/2018 – Brazilian 2018

Corinthians 2 x 2 Athletico-PR – 07/15/2017 – Brasileirão 2017

Corinthians 0 x 0 Athletico-PR – 11/26/2016 – Brasileirão 2016

Corinthians 2 x 0 Athletico-PR – 7/9/2015 – Brasileirão 2015

