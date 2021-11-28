Corinthians receives Athletico-PR to continue in the G4 of the Brazilian Nationals; see details

Corinthians hosts Athletico-PR this Sunday afternoon for the Brazilian Championship. The match, valid for the 35th round of the competition, starts at 4 pm, at Neo Química Arena.

Sylvinho’s team enters the field to remain in the G4 of the competition. For that, Timon depends only on you. It is important to highlight that Fortaleza, Red Bull Bragantino and Fluminense are following Corinthians. A draw could make the Parque São Jorge team drop to sixth place if Fortaleza and Red Bull Bragantino win their commitments.

So that you, the fan, know everything about the duel, the my helm detailed the match below. Check out!

lineup

Still unable to count on Giuliano and Cantillo, with thigh problems, Sylvinho will only have Roni’s return. Thus, a likely Corinthians to take the field this Sunday has: Cassius; Fagner, Gil, João Victor and Fábio Santos; Gabriel, Du Queiroz, Renato Augusto, Gabriel Pereira and Róger Guedes; jo.

my helm

Arbitration

The referee responsible for the match is Paulo Cesar Zanovelli da Silva, who will be assisted by Guilherme Dias Camilo and Felipe Alan Costa de Oliveira in the flags. The fourth referee is Thiago Lourenço de Mattos, while the responsible for the VAR will be Carlos Eduardo Nunes Braga.

Streaming

Last Friday, Corinthians confirmed that more than 30,000 tickets for the match against Athletico-PR had already been sold. Fans who cannot attend the Neo Química Arena will be able to follow the duel through TV Globo.

It is still possible to follow the duel in real time from my helm. Here, the bid by bid starts an hour before the ball rolls, at 3 pm, and fans can interact with other internet users, in addition to having access to exclusive photos and videos.

See more at: Corinthians x Athletico-PR, Neo Qumica Arena and Campeonato Brasileiro.