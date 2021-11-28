Corinthians sentenced in FIFA due to debt of almost R$9 million by Matheus Jesus

Corinthians was condemned by the International Football Federation (FIFA) on account of a process led by Estoril, from Portugal. The action is due to the non-payment of 1.35 million euros, the equivalent of R$6.1 million at the price at the time, for the transfer of Matheus Jesus. Currently, the value is at R$8.6 million.

The information is from the portal GE. In addition, FIFA gave a favorable opinion to Estoril in the collection of R$ 250 thousand, referring to the 50% that Red Bull Bragantino paid to Timão for the loan of the steering wheel in 2020. The percentage was in the athlete’s purchase contract. Although the case was judged in May this year, the entity’s opinion was only released now.

For not agreeing with the decision, the club alvinegro appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and is awaiting a new judgment before making the payment to Estoril. FIFA had set a deadline of 45 days for Corinthians to pay off the debt. Otherwise, you could be without permission to register players for three transfer windows in a row.

However, the punishment is suspended precisely because Timão appealed to CAS. The situation is similar to the case involving striker Mauro Boselli. Corinthians still runs the risk of having its appeal denied. In this case, they would also have to pay a 12% fine on the debt amount, as provided for in the contract.

In the sentence, however, judge Johan van Gaalen communicated that Timão did not contest the debt. According to the document, the club justified the delay due to financial problems caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. When Matheus arrived at Parque São Jorge, in 2019, Corinthians claimed that it had an obligation to purchase the steering wheel. However, FIFA’s process uses the term option.

See more at: Matheus Jesus, Former Corinthians players and Corinthians Processes.