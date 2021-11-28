Coutinho scores in the end and Barcelona beat Villarreal away from home

Barcelona won 3-1 and won important points, but remains out of the classification positions for international competitions

O Barcelona won an important victory in the 15th round of Laliga this Saturday (27). visiting the Villarreal, Xavi’s team had goals from Frenkie de Jong, Memphis Depay and Philippe Coutinho to win 3-1. Chukwueze scored for the home team.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

All Spanish League games have Live broadcast for the ESPN on Star+.

rain of lost goals

Even without managing to impose themselves on the field, Barcelona created the most dangerous chances of the first half, but ended up wasting them all. Ezzalzouli hit the crossbar in the 4th minute, Gavi stamped the crossbar in the 8th minute and, in the 18th minute, Memphis lost an incredible goal, facing Rulli.

open score

The story was different in the second half. After just 2 minutes, after a shot by Alba with a deflection in Memphis, de Jong completed it to open the scoring for Barça. The referee marked an offside at the first moment, but validated the goal after 2 minutes of checking by the VAR.

tie in style

Villarreal improved after conceding the goal and reached a deserved draw in the 31st minute. After an exchange of passes that bewildered the culé defense, Chukwueze finished head-on to have Stegen and evened the score with a beautiful goal.

Memphis forwards the points

With the home team looking for the comeback goal, it was Barcelona that won with Memphis Depay. The Dutchman invaded the area, beating Albiol, dribbled goalkeeper Rulli and submitted through Estupiñán’s legs.

Coutinho leaves yours

There was still time for Philippe Coutinho to close the score of the match 3-1. The Brazilian, who came in during the second half, suffered a penalty in stoppage time, went to charge and scored his second goal of the season.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

Table status

With the victory, Barcelona reaches 23 points and stay in 7th position of LaLiga. The result was important to reduce, at least for now, the distance of the leader Real Madrid, which has 30.

On the other side, Villarreal continues with 16 points and stay in 12th position of the table, closer to the relegation zone than to the classification for European competitions.

upcoming games

The two teams return to the field for LaLiga next Saturday (4) with Live broadcast for the ESPN on Star+. Barcelona receive the Betis at Camp Nou, while Villarreal visit the Seville.

Barcelona players celebrate goal against Villarreal in LaLiga Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Datasheet

GOALS: Chukwueze (Villarreal); de Jong, Memphis and Coutinho (Barcelona)

VILLARREAL: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Torres and Pedraza (Estupiñán); Capoue, Parejo, Pino (Chukwueze) and Gómez; Trigueros (Raba) and Groeneveld. Technician: unite emery

BARCELONA: have Stegen; García, Araújo, Piqué and Alba (Mingueza); Busquets, by Jong and Nico González (Coutinho); Gavi, Ezzalzouli (Dembélé) and Memphis Depay. Technician: Xavi