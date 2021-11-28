Credit card releases R$300 million for customers to increase their limit

DMCard took a big step to benefit its customers this November. The institution released R$300 million to increase card credit.

While some credit card issuers automatically increase your credit limit, others only increase it if you ask.

The DMCard allows you to request a credit limit increase online as well. Log into the app and look for a menu option to request a credit limit increase.

Analysis

To process your request, the DMCard can access your data on Serasa and SPC. That one of your financial data won’t lower your score.

If you have a lot of debt with other banks (such as overdue loans or cards), you may not be able to release your credit limit increase until your debt is paid off.

Your credit limit is based on the information you provided to the DMCard when you opened your account. If you don’t know what your credit limit is, you can find it in the monthly payment slip, in the app or in the Online Call Center.

Limit

Increasing your credit limits is a good way to reduce the effect credit card debt can have on your credit score.

An expanded credit limit lets you use your credit card to make bigger purchases, finance more needs, tackle more emergencies – all without causing your credit usage to skyrocket.

Before a credit boost can be granted, the DMCard will want to see if you are a good risk. In simple terms this means:

You were a responsible cardholder. This means no late payments or purchases over the limit. Going further – for example, paying an extra amount each month to pay your balance more quickly – can make your case stronger.

Your credit is in good standing. Make sure your payment history, credit usage, and other factors that contribute to your credit score are in the best possible condition on all of your credit accounts.

Your income is adequate to cover housing and monthly debts. If your revenue has increased recently, you are probably in a good position to have your request approved. Be prepared to provide your annual income if requested.