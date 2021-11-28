Curitiba IT company offers vacancies for 60 people

A company from Curitiba Technology Information (IT) will recruit 60 people at competitive salaries. The IT job market is heated and the search for qualified professionals by companies is high.

Illustrative image: Pixabay.

With the possibility of home office or the hybrid modality, the attractions of this highly competitive area are many – from flexibility to high salaries.

Curitiba gateware has branches in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, Argentina and the United States, with over 20 years in the market, is recruiting professionals in the areas of development, systems administration, data engineering, SRE analysis, SAP consulting, project management (PMO), change management (GMO), among others, with salaries that can reach R$30,000.

A survey by the Brazilian Association of IT and Communication Companies (Brasscom) points out that the demand for IT professionals will be 420 thousand people by 2024 in Brazil. Gateware’s differential is precisely its hiring nature, as it recruits professionals who will be allocated to IT projects.

To work at the company, the ideal is that the candidate is aligned with the purposes of excellence, protagonism and effectiveness. The recruitment and selection team is trained to seek out these professionals, focusing onboarding on the company’s mission. “Our behavioral interview is a step in which we verify how much the candidate is committed to our values. We understand that the targeting of these people must be coherent with our cultural fit”, explains Karla Silva, HR manager at Gateware.

Another structuring point of the specialized workforce targeted by IT areas is the balance between technical and behavioral skills, that is, between hardskills and softskills. Karla explains that this part is the most delicate, as it is rare to find expertise. “We observe more the behavioral profile, because the technician is easier to be trained”, he says.

Focused on outsourcing, the behavioral analysis carried out by Gateware is thorough and uses time that the client does not have to spend in the search for a professional. “Time is the client’s most important asset and we save it by doing a complete profile analysis of the professional who will be allocated to another company, delivering a person prepared to meet the client’s needs”, says the HR manager.

Hub of Opportunities Opens Doors in the IT Area

The growth potential of professionals at Gateware is high. This has been happening so much that there are situations in which the professional specializes in the client, receiving the opportunity to change company if he wants to. “Many of our professionals were internalized in the companies where we allocated them, which shows the high performance of the qualified workforce that is with us and gives us the certainty of being on the right path”, evaluates the recruiter.

This is the case of Vanderlei Gomes Júnior, a former Gateware employee who, in two years, was hired by Ambev, after winning the Gateware ambassador trophy. “The opportunities that Gateware brings are incredible, and it just depends on us to evolve”, says the professional.

Another advantage presented by the company is contracting by project, which brings the customer the convenience of not having to bear labor obligations, paying less taxes. For the CEO of Gateware, Francisco Ferreira, this is another highlight. “In addition to tax gains, the contracting company does not increase the cost of the payroll. As these are projects, we present specialized people with cultures from other companies that have already gone through similar situations and different needs that add value wherever they go”, explains the CEO.

New recruitment platform for the Curitiba IT company

Gateware’s new job placement platform provides applicants with a lightweight and easy-to-use interactive website. Of the 60 slots available, the largest number is for developers in multiple languages, and more than 10 slots are for GMO. “Organizational change management is the apple of our eye, a specialty at Gateware. We are looking for professionals focused on communication and training”, indicates Karla. And she concludes: “We need people with determination and willingness to learn in our dynamic work environment.”