Danilo Faro suffers a serious car accident and a rib fracture

The dawn of Saturday, November 27th, was one of pure tension for Danilo Faro. actor and brother of presenter Rodrigo Faro suffered a car accident and showed how he was in a frenzy.

“November 27, 2021: The day I was born again. I thought a lot about making this post, but I think it’s important to share with you what happened to me last night due to the irresponsibility and recklessness of others. I was on my way home from celebrating the seven-year anniversary of the gym where I train. I was with friends and those who know me know I don’t drink at all. I was alone in my car, at the intersection of Rua Augusta and Alameda Jaú here in São Paulo, when a very high speed car, which ran through the red light, hits me directly, right at the door on my side”.

Grateful to be alive, Danilo said he was unconscious for a while and spoke of the irresponsibility of the person who was drunk and ran the red light at high speed.

“I didn’t see anything, I don’t know how the car stopped, I just had the feeling that that car was running endlessly and that I had really died. I was unconscious for a few minutes, not talking thing to thing, until an angel named Gisela opened my car door and held my hand, until I regained consciousness and started breathing again. I am making this report because I am alive and several people who witnessed the moment of the accident said that the driver of the vehicle was at high speed and that he ran a red light. I have witnesses and contact details for all of them (Michel, my friend, who came to my aid, got all the information and he was even the one who filmed the scenes you are seeing in this post).”

