Daughter of André Gonçalves and Cynthia Benini works as a salesperson – Entertainment

Valentina Benini, daughter of André Gonçalves and Cynthia Benini, told on her social networks that she works as a salesperson in a natural products store, in Florianópolis, and has the dream of doing a cultural exchange in countries in Europe, Asia and Africa.

The name of the 18-year-old girl became one of the most talked about issues this week, theafter her father was under house arrest for not paying her child support. According to the actor, he cannot meet the monthly payments of R$ 4,500 because he is unemployed. So far, the debt exceeds the amount of R$ 350 thousand.

However, Cynthia’s defense contests the unemployment claim. “Formal unemployment, by itself, does not exempt the person responsible for paying child support. In this case, the alleged unemployment only expresses part of the truth of the facts.”

While the parents’ fight takes place in court, Valentina has been sharing her intimacy on the networks. This Friday (26), she said that she works as a salesperson and revealed some curiosities about herself with her followers.

“My dream is to do a cultural exchange in Europe, Asia and Africa. My goals are always the same: to extract the best from all the experiences in my life, whether good or bad, so that I can always be evolving intellectually and spiritually as being human. I want to learn more and more about myself and to love myself more and more above all,” he wrote.

Understand the case:

The Court of Justice of Santa Catarina decreed the house arrest of André Gonçalves, 46, on Tuesday (23), due to the non-payment of pension to 18-year-old daughter Valentina. The artist, who accumulates several works on television, will have to wear an electronic ankle bracelet for 60 days.

According to information in the table Poison Time, of General Balance SP, gives Record TV, the actor would owe more than R$ 350 thousand. The famous would have failed to pay the monthly amount of BRL 4,500.

Valentina is André’s third daughter, the result of his relationship with Cynthia Benini. The two met on the reality show Casa dos Artistas (SBT). He is currently married to fellow actress Danielle Winits.

Attempt to agree



According to lawyer Sylvio Guerra, the artist’s ex-wife, Cynthia Benini, has not made an agreement possible over the past few years. “He had already tried over the years to reach an agreement with Cynthia Benini, who is the mother of Valentina, the couple’s daughter, and the agreement was not possible. The mother did not make this agreement viable,” he added.

On Tuesday afternoon (23), the artist spoke for the first time after the Court decreed his arrest. The famous, who reposted a statement made by the lawyer, says he has been unemployed since the end of his last contract.

“In these five years, the judges have been accepting our considerations and proof that without a job he cannot afford the full pension. But during this period he has never left his children totally helpless. Whenever he does a job, he pays something.” says an excerpt of the text.

indirect

Cynthia Benini used social media to share a hint, on Tuesday night (23), after the Santa Catarina Courts decreed André’s arrest for not paying child support Valentina.

“There’s nothing better than putting my head on the pillow and being able to thank God that I’m loyal to moral and ethical principles,” wrote the journalist, who also posted a photo with her head on the pillow.