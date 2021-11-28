Daughter who should receive pension from André Gonçalves works as a saleswoman | celebrities



André Gonçalves and his youngest daughter, Valentina, the result of their marriage to ex-wife Cynthia Benini – Reproduction/Instagram

Published 11/28/2021 10:26 AM

Rio – Valentina Benini, daughter that actor André Gonçalves owes more than R$ 350 thousand in alimony, spoke about how she maintains herself financially in interaction with followers on social networks. The 18-year-old works as a saleswoman in a natural products store in Florianópolis, capital of Santa Catarina.

The actor’s daughter with journalist Cynthia Benini, studies Marketing at a private university in the city and has already studied for a while in Canada. In a photo from March 2019, he even received a loving message from his father. “Beautiful from my heart,” wrote the actor in the publication’s comments at the time.

Valentina’s name appeared in the media this week after it was revealed that the actor has not correctly paid child support since 2017. By order of the Santa Catarina Courts, the actor has to remain under house arrest for 60 days and wearing an electronic ankle bracelet.

Unemployment

To justify debt, the actor’s lawyer, Sylvio Guerra, said that his client has been unemployed since 2016. “He has been unemployed since 2016 when he was fired from Rede Globo after more than 20 years of work. He has two daughters and a son and pensions were deducted from his payroll. Then, in 2016, when he was fired, he was no longer able to honor the pensions agreed through agreements made many years ago”, ponders the lawyer, in a conversation with THE DAY.

Cynthia Benini’s lawyers, on the other hand, reinforced that “formal unemployment, by itself, does not exempt the person responsible for paying child support.” “The alleged unemployment only expresses part of the truth of the facts, since the evidence set proved conclusive in the sense that the Appellant has been carrying out several works through contracts for certain work (…) as well as having an individual company in the field of artistic productions”, said a document sent to the press and signed by lawyer Stella Marys Silva Pereira de Carvalho.

André Gonçalves was married to journalist Cynthia Benini between 2002 and 2006. The two met on the reality show Casa dos Artistas. Together, they had Valentina Benini in March 2003. The actor was already the father of Manuela Gonçalves and Pedro Arthur, the result of previous relationships with actresses Tereza Seiblitz and Myrian Rios, respectively.

Afterwards, André briefly dated actress Letícia Sabatella and singer Bianca Chami. In 2016, he began to have a relationship with fellow actress Daniele Winits, getting married in the same year. After André’s arrest warrant, Winits sent a hint to Stories, on Instagram. “Empathy, a case of public utility,” posted the actress.