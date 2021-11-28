Deborah Secco turned 42 years old last Friday (26) and decided to celebrate his birthday at a water park. through the Stories, the actress shared several videos and photos enjoying the family leisure time and drew attention when she emerged wearing a black bikini.

In the images published by Deborah, she appears fully renewing her tan by a swimming pool. In addition to a lot of beauty, the artist lavished a beautiful smile on her face, her small tummy and spectacular figure.

Deborah Secco rocks in a black bikini at a water park (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Deborah Secco celebrates her birthday at Beach Park

Deborah Secco took the time off to take the whole family to celebrate her birthday at Beach Park to enjoy the attractions of the best water park in Latin America (TripAdvisor 2020), located just 20 minutes from Fortaleza/CE.

Hosted at Acqua Beach Park Resort, the actress lavished beauty and charisma at 42 years old. “Beach Park has a guaranteed place in my heart, I had several amazing moments before Maria was even born, but since she was born it has become even more special. Being able to celebrate my birthday with my family and still provide this fun for everyone is priceless. I’m sure it will be unforgettable!!!”, says Deborah Secco.

The actress and businesswoman started her career at the age of 8, doing some advertisements, at age 11 she debuted in her first soap opera – on Rede Globo. Deborah Secco brings in her resume several outstanding characters in plots such as Ties de Família (2000), Celebridade (2003), América (2005) and Salve-se Quem Puder (2021), and also in major Brazilian productions such as: Bruna Surfistinha (2011), Boa Sorte (2015) and Altered Women (2018).

Deborah Secco (Photo: Disclosure)

Deborah Secco with husband and daughter (Photo: Publicity)

