Delete from your phone! Google Bans 150 Dangerous Android Apps from Play Store

Google banned a number of apps that were part of an SMS scam campaign. In all, 151 Android apps were removed that disguised themselves as legitimate tools, according to information from Avast. These malicious apps pretended to be everything from photo editors and camera filters to games and QR Code readers. The action took place by requiring victims to sign up for paid SMS services – a campaign that was nicknamed “UltimaSMS”, in addition to not being able to recover the lost money later.

Avast’s investigation also identified that, when installing an application from this campaign, the tool immediately learns information such as the location of the phone, the IMEI and the number, in order to know the area code and the language of the country, in order to facilitate the coup. If details are sent to cybercriminals, there is the possibility of enrolling the victim in a service that could cost upwards of $40 a month. After a while, the app will show other subscription options or it will stop working. Thereafter, the charge will become weekly within the scam.