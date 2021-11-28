Delete from your phone! Google Bans 150 Dangerous Android Apps from Play Store

Google banned a number of apps that were part of an SMS scam campaign. In all, 151 Android apps were removed that disguised themselves as legitimate tools, according to information from Avast.
These malicious apps pretended to be everything from photo editors and camera filters to games and QR Code readers. The action took place by requiring victims to sign up for paid SMS services – a campaign that was nicknamed “UltimaSMS”, in addition to not being able to recover the lost money later.
Avast’s investigation also identified that, when installing an application from this campaign, the tool immediately learns information such as the location of the phone, the IMEI and the number, in order to know the area code and the language of the country, in order to facilitate the coup.
If details are sent to cybercriminals, there is the possibility of enrolling the victim in a service that could cost upwards of $40 a month. After a while, the app will show other subscription options or it will stop working. Thereafter, the charge will become weekly within the scam.
Avast even published on Github the complete list of fake apps banned by Google. You can check the relationship at this link. The main ones are these below – if you have one installed on your phone, the recommendation is to remove it immediately.
- Ultimate 3D Keyboard Pro
- VideoMixer Editor Pro
- FX Animate Editor Pro
- Battery Animation Charge 2021
- Dynamic HD & 4K Wallpapers
- RGB Neon HD Keyboard Background
- AppLock X FREE
- NewVision Camera
- Ultra Camera HD
- Wi-Fi Password Unlock
- Wi-Fi Around: All Wi-Fi and Hotspots Unlock
- Colorful Call Screen & Phone Flash
- Waterdrinker Reminder
- GT Sports Racing Online
- Magic Fonts and Keyboard 2021
- All Language Photo and Voice Translator Al
- Crime City: Revenge
- Ultra Reface
- Projector HD/AR Video Editor
- LivePhoto Animator
- Ludo Masterpiece Online
- Mobile Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App, Scan to PDF
- Magic Mix Cut – Super Video Editor
- Future Scanner FREE 2021
- Pro Video Downloader 2021
- AmazeTranslate
- Football Masters 2021
- New Body Shape Editor
- Call Voice Recording 2.0
- Pro Tuber Ad Blocker for Video
- Ultimate Fitness 2021
- XYZ Pro Wallpaper
So, did you have any of these tools installed on your smartphone? What did you think of this Google removal? Interact with us!