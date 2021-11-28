Dentist Adriana Duarte’s body is found with signs of violence

People close to Adriana Duarte Oliveira’s family informed, in the early afternoon of this Saturday (27), that the dentist’s body was found, partially charred, inside a deactivated network at Copasa, in Ribeirão das Neves.

The woman’s vehicle, from Itambé do Mato Dentro, had already been found, abandoned, in the municipality of the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte, but none of Adriana’s personal belongings were in the car.

According to the Civil Police, the body was found with signs of violence. A tattoo on the left leg and personal belongings that were with the dentist will be used to perform the recognition. Adriana’s family members are already on their way to the Forensic Medical Institute (IML) to confirm identification.

Understand

Adriana Duarte Oliveira’s family reported her disappearance this Friday (26). The 47-year-old dentist worked and resided in Belo Horizonte. According to information released by the family in WhatsApp groups, Adriana’s secretary thought it was strange that she didn’t show up to attend scheduled clients. She tried to contact the dentist, without success, but managed to talk to the woman who cleans Adriana’s house.

The cleaning lady reported that, upon arriving at the apartment, she found everything out of place in the living room, said that the dentist’s car was not in the garage and that there was no evidence that Adriana had slept at home that night.

According to the police report, Adriana was seen for the last time, around 4 pm on Thursday (25), in the Santa Tereza neighborhood, in Belo Horizonte. She would have gone to the Women’s Police Station to find out how to proceed about a neighbor who was harassing her.

The same document also shows that footage from the security system of Adriana’s building, in the Letícia neighborhood, in the capital of Minas Gerais, shows her car (a silver Mitsubishi Pajero) leaving the site at around 9 pm on the same day. From the images there is no way to identify the driver, as the vehicle’s windows are dark.

Since then, the only news the family has received is that her car was found, on the night of this Friday (26), in a cul-de-sac in the city of Ribeirão das Neves.