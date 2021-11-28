Denying being involved with Quinzinho, Vitória reveals that she will leave | come around

In this Monday’s chapter of “In the Times of the Emperor”, stunned, the archaeologist will look for Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) to announce her departure! Daughter of Anna Millman (Isabelle Drummond) and Joaquim (Chay Suede), Vitória arrived in Brazil to bring a historical piece to the Empress. With no money to go back to Europe, she ended up staying at Court and is scared to death of what she might be feeling.
“The point is that as much as I fight, I like children. I like being called mother. And despite disapproving of everything in Quinzinho, when he lost his memory, I missed our fights, our laughs… he makes you laugh!”.
“You fell in love with Quinzinho! (…) Take advantage of the opportunity that life is giving you to live a great love. That doesn’t happen to everyone…”, the Empress will say.
Denying being involved, Victoria will say that she will leave on the first ship! It will be?? 👀
Victory is half sister of little quiff since he is Joaquim’s and Elvira (Ingrid Guimarães).
29 nov
Monday
Tonico assumes to Dolores that Zayla is her lover. Guebo and Justina exchange looks. Tonico asks Dolores to invite Pilar to dinner. Pedro gathers the financial support of the deputies for the Paraguayan War. With Nélio’s help, Lupita frees Batista, who proposes a deal to Lota. Afraid of the love she feels for Quinzinho and the children, Vitória decides to leave Brazil. Zayla arrives for dinner with Tonico, Dolores, Pilar and Samuel.
