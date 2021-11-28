Deolane Bezerra has bank accounts blocked by the courts

Accustomed to flaunting on social media, criminal lawyer Deolane Bezerra had part of her bank accounts blocked by the courts. MC Kevin’s ex-wife suffered the punishment after failing to comply with a labor lawsuit.

According to Erlan Bastos, columnist for EmOff, the blonde did not collect the Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS) from a maid. The employee would have worked for the lawyer between May 18, 2017 and February 12, 2019. Her salary at the time was R$1,500.

The amounts not deposited are around R$ 10 thousand. According to the columnist, Deolane and the employee reached an agreement, but the stipulated amount was not paid.

On April 15 this year, the lawyer also did not appear at a hearing held at the 22nd Labor Court in São Paulo, which was decisive for the Court to block her bank accounts.

Deolane is 34 years old and gained visibility after the tragic death of her ex-husband, MC Kevin, in May. The funkeiro fell from a hotel in Barra da Tijuca, in Rio de Janeiro.

Currently, according to the lawyer’s sister, the blonde receives a fee of R$ 150,000 to spend two hours at an event.