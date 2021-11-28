Deputy criticizes Anitta at Libertadores: “Garbage showing its tail”

The state deputy of Minas Gerais Bruno Engler (PRTB) was offended by the presentation of the singer Anitta in the final of the Copa Libertadores da América, this Saturday (11/27).

The congressman used his social networks to call the artist “trash” and publicly offend her. “Thousands of children watching the final of the Copa Libertadores, 17 hours, and Brazilian garbage Anitta showing the… on the world network. Surreal shame,” he said.

See post:

Thousands of children watching the final of the Copa Libertadores, 17 hours, and Brazilian garbage @Anitta showing or… on world wide web. Surreal shame. — Bruno Engler (@BrunoEnglerDM) November 27, 2021

As in 2019, Anitta was chosen to play the opening act of the Libertadores final, disputed by Palmeiras and Flamengo. The artist was wearing a pink dress and was accompanied by four dancers on stage installed in the center of the lawn of the Centenário stadium, in Uruguay.

This time, the singer presented career successes such as Bola Rebola, Me Gusta, Combatchy and Baile de Favela. In addition to singing the songs, she also did choreographies alongside the dancers. The presentation lasted about 10 minutes.

See photos: