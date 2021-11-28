DHBF to investigate whether young woman was murdered in Queimados after an argument with another woman | Rio de Janeiro

Rio – The Baixada Fluminense Homicide Police (DHBF) is investigating what motivated the murder of 25-year-old secretary Isadora Calheiros, and who was responsible for the crime. The case took place on Friday morning, in the municipality of Queimados. On social networks, popular people said that the young woman had an argument and actually got to the path with a woman.

In publications, popular say that Isadora and a woman would have fought and that she would have shot the secretary in the head. The young woman was assisted by the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) in the city, but she did not resist.

On social media, friends of Isadora mourned her death. “Your light is gone forever, but your imprint will remain in this world forever. Special people like you never completely disappear,” posted a friend.

Other friends described Isadora as an amazing and joyful person. “That blonde there was a great friend, a person who was always amazing to me and to those around me. A woman who carried joy and that everyone I know is feeling her loss. Young, beautiful, hardworking, a mother warrior and always charismatic, without a doubt a priceless loss”, posted a young man.

Isadora worked as a secretary at a driving school and was a law student. She leaves a daughter.