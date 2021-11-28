DHBF to investigate whether young woman was murdered in Queimados after an argument with another woman | Rio de Janeiro

In publications, popular say that Isadora and a woman would have fought and that she would have shot the secretary in the head. The young woman was assisted by the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) in the city, but she did not resist.
On social media, friends of Isadora mourned her death. “Your light is gone forever, but your imprint will remain in this world forever. Special people like you never completely disappear,” posted a friend.
Other friends described Isadora as an amazing and joyful person. “That blonde there was a great friend, a person who was always amazing to me and to those around me. A woman who carried joy and that everyone I know is feeling her loss. Young, beautiful, hardworking, a mother warrior and always charismatic, without a doubt a priceless loss”, posted a young man.
Isadora worked as a secretary at a driving school and was a law student. She leaves a daughter.