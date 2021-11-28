Did Patrizia Reggiani assume what motivated her to orchestrate the crime?

Socialite was sentenced to 29 years in prison for the 1995 murder of Maurizio Gucci

This week, the movie ‘Casa Gucci’, which portrays the relationship between Maurizio Gucci — grandson of Guccio Gucci, founder of the luxury brand, and, consequently, heir to the brand — and Patrizia Reggiane.

Over the nearly three decades that are portrayed in the production, we are introduced to different moments in the couple’s life, starting from when they meet for the first time, going through the family intrigues that the union caused and ending in the murder of Maurizio, who was killed by a hit man hired by Patrizia.

for the crime, Patrizia Reggiani was sentenced to 29 years in prison, in addition to receiving the nickname by the Italian media of “Black Widow of Fashion”.

But, after all, what motivated the socialite to plan the death of Maurizio Gucci?

From humble origins to glamor

Born on December 2, 1948, in northern Italy, in a small commune on the outskirts of Milan, Patrizia Reggani Martinelli it has a very different origin from the one it came to bear for years.

Daughter of a waitress, she never met her biological father and went through difficult times until she turned 12, when her mother married a businessman, Ferdinando Reggiani, owner of a fleet of trucks.

From that moment on, the young woman started to be pampered and envisions a lifestyle that she had never experienced. As explained by an article published by G1, ferdinand he liked to present her with luxurious fur coats and powerful sports cars.

Because of that, Patrizia started to attend events of Milanese high society. On one such occasion, in November 1970, as shown by ridley scott in the movie, ended up meeting Maurizio Gucci.

Two years later, contradicting Rodolfo Gucci, father of Maurizio, who never approved of the relationship, got married.

As the writer explains Sara Gay Forden, author of ‘Casa Gucci: A story of glamour, greed, madness and death’ (Publisher Seoman), whose work was used as the basis for the film adaptation, Rodolfo he saw his daughter-in-law as a “social climber”, that is, who was relating to his son only with the aim of reaching higher social classes.

When the father-in-law died, however, Patrizia saw the opportunity to perpetuate itself even more among the Gucci, as Maurizio took over his father’s share of the company.

the fairy tale comes to an end

The relationship, however, ended in 1985. According to Manfred FR Kets de Vries in ‘Family Business on the Count’, Maurizio Gucci I told Patrizia would make a short business trip to Florence. The next day, however, he sent a friend to tell her that he would not be back and that the marriage was over.

gay forden says the socialite still had hopes that Maurizio, one day, would return to his arms, but the expectation soon became an eternal suffering, as he started to relate to other women. The divorce officially took place in 1991.

the rancor of the past

As the BBC explains, reggian was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 1992. At the time, she even asked to Gucci take care of her daughters, but the man refused on the grounds that his work schedule did not have much free time. Luckily, the surgical procedure was performed without major complications.

Until the year that Maurizio was murdered, 1995, Patrizia he received about $100,000 a month as a kind of pension. reggian he swore he would destroy his ex-spouse, as well as telling several people that he wanted to “see him dead”, as the author tells the BBC.

For these and others, the socialite has hired a hit man to put an end to this. So, on March 27, 1995, around 8:30 am, Maurizio Gucci was shot four times while outside his office. He was 46 at the time.

In January 1997, the Italian police went to the address of Patrizia Reggiani to take her to the police station. Sporting gold jewelry and a mink coat, she thought she would be free in a few hours, according to Sara.

However, in June 1998, the Milan court ruled that she would have to serve 29 years in prison, although her daughters asked for the sentence to be overturned, saying the tumor had altered her personality.

In 2011, Patrizia Reggiani she refused a request for parole, explains the BBC, as one of the prerequisites for such a condition was that she was working. Finally, she was arrested for 18 years, being released for good behavior in 2016.

In a subsequent interview with the newspaper Il Giornale, she was asked what motivated her to plan the crime. “At that time, I was convinced that someone like Maurizio did not deserve to live”.

I will never tell [o real motivo pelo crime]”, continued.

“Me and Maurizio we loved each other very much. He asked for my opinion on everything in the company. All brand files are stored in my mind, if they were in my hands, I would know what to do. I don’t see femininity in brands these days,” he argued.

The foundation of Gucci

Before the crime that intrigues many people, Gucci collects historical moments. Below, you can see the saga of the company’s founding through animation: ‘Horses, hemp and scandal: How Gucci was founded’, made by the website Aventuras na História in collaboration with the specialist in the history of fashion, Laura Wie, and Openthedoor Animation Studio.

Check out the video!

