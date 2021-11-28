Digital Bank launches Shopping Function

In the week of Black Friday, Nubank decided to reveal a new function for those who have a bank account, in order to facilitate shopping.

The Shopping Function is a section exclusively for the digital bank application and will, in the next few days, be gradually available to customers.

Through this function, customers will have access to special prices, in addition to discount coupons when starting their shopping journey through the app.

In a statement, Nubank also clarified the need to pay attention to the correct instructions to get special conditions.

First, to access, it’s easy. In the app will have the shopping function tab. Upon entering, the customer will have access to offers from the bank’s partner stores. From there, the customer can feel free to navigate between sections and stores. By clicking on the store of your choice, select “continue”.

Ready! Now you are already being directed to the e-commerce of the stores, in addition, exclusive discounts will be offered to Nubank customers.

Interested in knowing which stores will be offering super offers?

Nubank closes partnership with Brazilian retailers

The announcement of the partnership with some of the most important retailers in Brazil, comes at a time when Nubank already indicated interest in e-commerce.

A few months ago, Nubank bought the Spin Pay instant payment platform, thus, which started the race to enter the sector.

As a result, competition with other finteches is greater, as some of them already had the marketplace function, such as Banco Inter.

Through partnerships with retailers, Nubank believes to gain advantages over competitors through the use of exclusive offers.

Among the partners are the Daffiti, Samsung, AliExpress, Magalu and allied. In addition to these, the digital bank has also announced that it will expand the catalogue.

Thus, in the coming weeks some other companies already known by consumers should enter the catalog, as the version available is about a test.

“This is a normal Nubank process: we release our products to small groups first so we can learn, improve and listen to our customers,” the ad read.

Some customers already have the function available, but for others it should appear soon. It is important to be aware and not miss out on offers.

