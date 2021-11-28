Discover the only option to watch the game between Corinthians and Athletico-PR this Sunday

Corinthians hosts Athletico-PR at Neo Química Arena this Sunday. For the 36th round of the Brazilian Championship, the ball rolls at 4 pm. Despite the expectation of a full house with more than 30,000 tickets sold, many fans will not be present at the stadium. Thus, there is only one alternative to watch the game on the small screens.

THE TV Globo broadcasts to São Paulo, Ceará, Alagoas and Paraná. The narration is by Cléber Machado, while the comments are by Caio Ribeiro and Casagrande. Athletico-PR did not sell the broadcasting rights of its matches to the Premiere.

For other states, the my helm offers three possibilities in order to let Corinthians fans know about the main moves. Check out:

Real-time narration of my helm starting at 3pm, always one hour before the match, with pre-game information and minute-by-minute updates;

Youtube streaming starts at 1pm, with live narration and post-game commentary;

Broadcast on Twitch at 2 pm, with the traditional presentation by Andrew Sousa and Vitor Chicarolli. They bring you the details before, during and after the match.

All options have space for fans to comment and share their opinions with other alvinegros.

Corinthians is in fourth place in the competition, with 53 points. So far, there have been 14 wins, 11 draws and ten defeats. On the other hand, Athletico-PR is in 14th place, with 42 points. For that, he won 12, drew six and lost 16 duels. A victory could give Timão more peace of mind to continue in the desired G4.

