Do antiaging diets work? Science Responds – Health

Does what we put on the plate have the ability to interfere with intracellular mechanisms to the point of expanding our longevity? O antiaging diet market it thrives on nurturing the dream of living longer and healthy into old age. It does this with scientifically flimsy but seductive claims. A new review of studies published in the journal science this month separates fact from fiction into one of the most popular lodes of healthy eating.

The aim of the research was to summarize current knowledge about so-called antiaging diets. The authors delimited the research to pre-clinical studies carried out in rodents and, when possible, to the most relevant findings in humans. They analyzed some of the most widespread diets, such as calorie restriction, intermittent fasting, protein-free diets, and the ketogenic diet (see below).

Positive result

The analysis demonstrates that, of all food interventions researched by science, caloric reduction is the only one that has been shown to be able to extend longevity in animal experiments. Rodents subjected to a drastic reduction in calories live up to 50% longer than animals free from this diet. If it were possible to replicate this result in humans, it would be like raising life expectancy from 80 years to the level of 120 years.

The logic of this type of diet is to halve the daily consumption of calories for long periods, without reaching the state of malnutrition. So far, there is no scientific evidence that it or any other form of diet is capable of increasing longevity. In other words: extend the lifespan beyond the average expectation.

“We were looking for evidence that other ‘antiaging diets’ sold to people had similar effects, at least in animal studies,” he told the state biogerontologist Matt Kaeberlein, coordinator of the study. “The answer is clearly no.” The professor at the University of Washington, in Seattle, points out that the fact that they do not extend longevity does not mean that these diets do not bring any health benefits to people. According to him, the data available in relation to this are not clear.

customization

A hallmark of the successful diet market is turning limited evidence from animal studies into miraculous promises for those who want to live longer and better. “The field of nutrition is confusing. Even for someone with training, it’s hard to navigate so much contradictory advice,” says Kaeberlein. “My suggestion is to ignore the noise. If someone says that Diet X is best for you, that person is lying.”

Each individual responds differently to different types of diet. A scheme beneficial to some can be harmful to others, stress the authors. Furthermore, each one’s biology changes over time. Thus, the individual response to the same type of diet may be different at age 20 and 60. The authors do not recommend that people adopt extreme calorie-restricted diets. In addition to not having been proven to increase longevity in humans, this type of diet can bring health risks, such as harming the immune system and wound healing.

better than fast food

For some people, so-called antiaging diets can motivate them to improve their habits. Seen from this angle, perhaps they have some contribution to make. According to Kaeberlein, following one of these diets is better than living on fast food and remaining obese. “If one of these diets helps someone to lose weight and maintain a healthy weight, it will be good for their health”, he says.

Common sense is still the best compass. Bad eating habits (constant consumption of ultra-processed products, with excess sugar, salt and fat, for example) can shorten life. At the same time, healthy choices increase the chance of reaching old age in good health. Personalized, no-radical eating plans (instead of fad diets) are the best strategy for anyone looking to reduce the risk of disease and perhaps live a long life.

“There is no ideal diet for human beings”, says endocrinologist Marcio Mancini, head of the obesity group at Hospital das Clínicas, in São Paulo. “Some individuals will do great eating a lot of protein and cutting out fats and carbohydrates, but most can’t even stick to strict diets in the long run,” he says.

Concertina effect

Mancini points out that the ketogenic diet and the Atkins Diet are variations on the same theme. It leads to relatively quick weight loss but is difficult to follow for long. According to him, the so-called accordion effect (recovery of lost weight) is more common in so-called anti-aging diets than in balanced programs for weight loss.

He highlights the difficulty of translating the findings verified in animal research to human studies. “Showing what happens in animals or a few people for a short period is one thing. Getting a large group of individuals to follow this type of restrictive diet for a long time is no easy feat. We don’t live in cages, waiting for food. On a daily basis, the difficulties of following this type of intervention appear”.

According to Mancini, there is research in humans that can prove the effect of some dietary interventions in improving glucose levels and reducing hypertension in a few weeks. Showing that following these regimens over the years can lead to increased longevity is more complicated.

new drugs

As difficult as it is to demonstrate in humans that diets can slow aging and expand life span, this type of research is important, even when conducted only in mice. Despite their limitations, these studies contribute to improving the understanding of the cellular response to low nutrient availability.

Scientists believe that this line of research could lead to the discovery of molecular mechanisms capable of explaining the increase in longevity and the creation of drugs to stimulate it. They begin to detail the complex network made up of multiple signaling pathways that converge at important molecular centers.

The main one is the so-called mechanistic target of rapamycin (mTOR), a protein related to mitochondrial activity, autophagy (cleaning of cell waste) and the reduction of inflammation that contributes to aging.

Geneticist Mayana Zatz, director of the Center for Studies on the Human Genome and Stem Cells at University of São Paulo (USP) it also highlights the role of sirtuins, proteins involved in the aging process. “One of the hypotheses is that caloric restriction activates these proteins and, therefore, they would make the cell enter a low activity regime to save energy.

Something like lowering the brightness level of the cell phone to reduce battery consumption”, he says. “On the other hand, studies show that resveratrol present in pink grapes and red wine would have exactly the same effect of activating sirtuins.”

for who can

book author The Legacy of Genes: What Science Can Teach Us About Aging, written in partnership with journalist Martha San Juan França, Mayana leads a research project on healthy people over 80 years old. According to her, exceptional longevity is for those who can; not for anyone who wants to.

“There are centenarians who can withstand any challenge from the environment; people who live for many years even without having a healthy lifestyle”, he says. They are the exception. For most people, there is an interaction between the genome and the environment. According to Mayana, many genes must act to increase longevity, but the environment plays a very important role. “Physical exercise is a consensus; there is no doubt that it increases life expectancy with quality,” she says. “In the case of diets, there are controversies.”

Will the day come when science will be able to demonstrate that either diet has the potential to give humans a few more years of life? Professor Matt Kaeberlein remains skeptical. “I don’t believe that any single diet is capable of significantly increasing people’s longevity (30 or 40 years), but I could be wrong”, he says.

know more

professional recipe

According to University of Washington biogerontologist Matt Kaeberlein, anyone who follows the tips below has a good chance of aging healthy: 1) Don’t just focus on diet. Start at the basics and set some priorities; 2) Control your weight, do not smoke, drink in moderation and exercise. Resistance exercises (to improve muscles) are essential; 3) Note which healthy diet works best. There is no ideal plan; 4) Intermittent fasting without extremism may work for some people.

Does caloric restriction always work?

Is not true. Although there is evidence of expansion of longevity and healthy life in rodents undergoing caloric restriction, several studies have not shown the same results.

Does caloric restriction increase longevity just because it prevents cancer?

Not quite. The anti-cancer effect has been seen in rodents, but studies also indicate that it slows age-related deterioration in organ tissues such as the brain, heart and kidneys.

Are individual macronutrients good or bad for aging?

The composition of the diet, the amount of calories consumed and the interval between meals have the potential to affect longevity. Science still has many questions about the mechanisms behind these effects in animals.

Do antiaging diets reduce aging in humans?

Is not true. Despite the popularization of these diets, there is no strong evidence that the regimens studied in animals are also able to extend people’s longevity.