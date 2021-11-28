Doctor Octopus as villain is a mistake

“I’m not going to die like a monster,” says Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man 2 (2004), before drowning and saving all of New York. Cut to 2021, 17 years later, and the same Molina will reprise the role in the long-awaited Spider-Man: No Return Home. Excitement aside, have you ever stopped to think that this return could throw Otto Octavius’ redemption in the trash?

Very cool to see the three generations of Spider-Man in cinema (Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland) being united by the hero’s supervillains (Doctor Octopus, Duende Verde and Electro, to name a few), but Marvel Studios’ bet together with Sony Pictures it can be, um… a web in an unwanted place.

At the end of Spider-Man 2, after epic fights and an emotional dialogue with Tobey’s Spider, Otto Octavius ​​finally comes to life and prevents the tentacles from “turning him into something he is not” and overpowering him, as Peter advises .

Sad it would be if this friendship resumed in Otto’s dying breaths meant nothing in Spider-Man: No Return Home. Unless this Doc Ock we’ll see in the new movie is another version, from another of Marvel’s many alternative Lands. However, Molina stated in an interview that the Octopus story continues where it left off in Spider-Man 2. In other words…

It looks like it will be the same Doctor Octopus de Molina who “woke up” at the end of Spider-Man 2 and freed himself from the control of the tentacles. So what will this awakening be like in No Return Home? Something like when we sleep in a house that doesn’t belong to us and wake up in the middle of the night, kind of bewildered? Is that why he attacks Spider-Man from Holland? For still disoriented from the sudden awakening?

There is one possibility, however, that strikes me as the right path to take. What if Doctor Octopus, after the initial fight with Tom Holland’s Peter, comes to his senses and decides to help the boy against Green Goblin, Electro and Sandman? It would make sense!

Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man 2 (left) and Spider-Man: No Return Home (right). Image: Montage/@aliagavictorr

For that to happen, Doctor Octopus’s inhibitor chip needs to get back into the game. He was the one who controlled Otto’s sanity and prevented the tentacles from taking over, which tragically happened when he was damaged in Spider-Man 2.

For that, Tony Stark’s nanotechnology would be very welcome, which Peter Parker can easily access. And, as we all know, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man takes a lot of inspiration from Stark, who was his mentor and practically the father figure of Uncle Ben on the MCU.

One thing I’m sure of: Doctor Octopus as an ally would be of great value to Spider-Man and Doctor Strange, because in addition to being extremely strong and skilled in combat, Otto Octavius ​​is one of Marvel’s brightest minds. United, they will never be defeated — Lizard, Sandman and Electro who fight.

Spider-Man Synopsis: No Return Home and Release Date

For the first time in Spider-Man’s cinematic history, our hero and friend from the neighborhood is unmasked (events seen in Spider-Man: Away from Home) and can no longer separate his normal life from the big risks of being a superhero. When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the risks become even more dangerous, and force him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: No Back Home is set to premiere on December 16, 2021. For more, see everything we know about the feature so far.

